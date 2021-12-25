The biggest start/sit decisions for week 16 (fantasy football)

Give your family the best version of yourself this holiday season. Striving for perfection. Be the person you know you can be. Be the person you love. Be the person who can treat your family like no one else can. You’ll get the hiccups, but that’s all part of the ride.

Willkommen, Foot Clan! Welcome to week 16 of the Start/Sit series, where we answer the most frequently asked questions ‘Who should I start?’ discuss and discuss. questions for the week.

The projections between two players on your roster can: to appear similar, but this “simple” choice can be the difference between your team’s victory or defeat. Fortunately, the Fantasy Footballers created the Start/Sit tool to easily compare two (or more) players with insight from the Ballers themselves, and trust me – it’s an extremely valuable asset that will help you make these crucial lineup decisions which may eventually lead you to your #FootClanTitle. Keep in mind that the football player rankings are constantly updated as there is news, so be sure to check out the tool yourself to notice any last minute changes.

So without further ado, let’s start with the most popular Start/Sit questions for Week 16:

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 21.5 14.1 Andy Ranko QB #10 QB #5 Mike Rank QB #7 QB #27 Jason Rank QB #8 QB #31 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 5 8 Away from home Away Away top bottom 43 45 Line -10 +3.5

What better way to sum up this season’s ridiculousness than with Tom Brady vs Tyler freaking Huntley as a top start-sit question in Week 16. But that’s where we are after the Saints locked Brady out on the road last week to his worst fantasy performance this year (4.8 points). Meanwhile, the unwritten rookie Huntley comes off a sensational nail biter where he threw two TDs AND walked in two more.

Both QBs face strong defenses so there is no clear matchup winner. Brady will miss integral parts of the Tampa Bay attack with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette, but what he lacks in weapons is made up for by his significant experience advantage. He’ll also have roommate Antonio Brown back in action, though he’ll likely just continue to lure it to his BFF Rob Gronkowski. We all know that Brady should be fine regardless of his supporting cast, not to mention the “angry Brady” story for those seeking hopium, but his advantage feels capped with understudies that stand up to a solid defense. play.

But if it’s fleeting — some would say, silly — you’re looking for the top end, then look no further than last week’s number one fantasy QB, Tyler Huntley. His connection to Mark Andrews was glorious for fantasy managers to behold. Obviously a small sample size, but in the three games Huntley’s played at least 86% or more of the snaps, he’s never dived below a 70% completion rate. But it’s his legs that make him a high-end streamer as he hopes to build his 73-yard, two-TD showcase against the Packers last week. Huntley expects to be a safe game with TD upside down thanks to his efficient passing play and hasty skills (including those valuable goal-line bearers), but his inexperience makes him hard to trust as it can all fall apart if it goes home against a bitter division rival.

The verdict

I love Andy’s bullish ranking on Huntley (and I expect the others to update their rankings soon), but I can’t risk it this late in the game. It’s the Plant Man for me.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 22 13.9 Andy Ranko RB #7 RB #16 Mike Rank RB #3 RB #14 Jason Rank RB #7 RB #21 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 9 16 Away from home Away House top bottom 43 49 Line -10 +3.5

It’s the battle of backups! Honestly, both guys are great plays this week, and if you have both, you should find a way to start them (assuming injuries and COVID haven’t forced you already). Ronald Jones is the clear winner for the Ballers as he should get the use of a workhorse similar to the 22.5 touches per game he’s had in the past without Fournette. He has always finished as a top-20 RB when he’s seen more than 20 chances. The Buccaneers are also big favorites, meaning RoJo’s workload should be safe and on the higher side.

But for some reason I prefer playing Alexander Mattison to Jones. Maybe it’s because this year without Cook, he averages an absurd 30+ chances per game. Or maybe because he didn’t get under 21 PPR points in any of those games. Or maybe because he will be heavily used against a Rams defense that allows for the third most plays per game. Or maybe I’m just scared of how angry head coach Bruce Arians would be if RoJo ever fiddles with the ball or misses a block.

The verdict

I love both guys this week but I would personally ride with Mattison.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 10 12.7 Andy Ranko RB #34 RB #20 Mike Rank RB #33 RB #21 Jason Rank RB #33 RB #19 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 23 23 Away from home Away Away top bottom 49 49 Line -3.5 -3.5

In the battle for LA, we have two RBs vying for the throne on a lucrative Rams attack. But who is the better start? The two have only had one game together since Henderson’s multi-week absence, and it’s admittedly the smallest possible sample size, but here’s how they did it:

There have been murmurs about Michel taking the lead due to Henderson’s shaky injury history (although Michel has had similar issues), but it’s clear there has been a change after he led Henderson on practically every tangible aspect. It’s entirely possible that head coach Sean McVay wanted to give Henderson a lighter load to ease his way back to the field, but it’s also possible that Michel is now the “1A” in Rams’ backfield, giving him the preferred option and a recommended DraftKings. Choose GPP.

The verdict

It is a cloudy backfield, but Michel is the unanimous choice.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 14 12.7 Andy Ranko WR #22 WR #28 Mike Rank WR #22 WR #27 Jason Rank WR #22 WR #29 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 28 15 Away from home Away House top bottom 42.5 42.5 Line +5.5 -5.5

Honestly, I like both guys this week, but I especially love rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown. I could go on and on about how he emerged as a valuable target pig after logging three games in a row with 11+ goals and an average of 8.7 receptions per game, or how he has over 147 receiving yards and two TDs in that time. collected, or how he and Jared Goff formed a mind-meld that benefited both players and their real-life team. St. Brown was a surefire, locked and loaded WR2/FLEX game for me, until…

It would be Tim Boyle, not David Blough, for the… #Lions if Jared Goff can’t go, which seems to be the case. https://t.co/9KA716xSID — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) Dec 24, 2021

Bah.

The verdict

If Goff somehow plays, then St. Brown is the winner. Otherwise, Gage (or pretty much anyone else) is preferred.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 8.9 7.2 Andy Ranko AT #9 AT #14 Mike Rank AT #12 AT #13 Jason Rank AT #10 AT #14 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 5 26 Away from home House Away top bottom 43.5 43 Line -2 +6.5

Are you chasing the TDs with Hunter Henry, or chasing use with Cole Kmet? That’s essentially where we are with this matchup, as both TE’s top 8 feats.

For Henry, he will try to keep up the momentum after a 6-77-2 blowout against the Colts. What’s the problem? He will face an infamous Bills defense who fired on all cylinders. The same defense that only kept him on a goose-egg gig in week 13, although we can blame that on the weather. He also doesn’t see consistent use, averaging just 4.1 goals per game, a far cry from the 8 goals he saw last week.

Meanwhile, Kmet has been a regular part of a struggling Bears attack, hitting 9 goals last week and averaging 8 per game since Week 12. There are definite growing pains for the entire team, and while things have seemingly improved lately, it will team to be shaken up again with Nick Foles now anointed as starter. While Kmet should still be used enough to keep him playing steady this week, he’s not involved enough in the red zone (average 0.6 RZ goals per game, 0 TDs in the season), which is already inconsistent production limited. Nevertheless, a target share of 22% is nothing to scoff at, making Kmet Mike’s TE Start of the Week.

The verdict

Kmet for floor, Henry for top.

Merry Christmas, Footclan! Let’s Crush Those Semifinals! Stay tuned for the latest news and as always, GO WITH YOUR LIFE!