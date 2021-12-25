Sports
The biggest start/sit decisions for week 16 (fantasy football)
Give your family the best version of yourself this holiday season. Striving for perfection. Be the person you know you can be. Be the person you love. Be the person who can treat your family like no one else can. You’ll get the hiccups, but that’s all part of the ride.
Mike Cutting Board
Willkommen, Foot Clan! Welcome to week 16 of the Start/Sit series, where we answer the most frequently asked questions ‘Who should I start?’ discuss and discuss. questions for the week.
The projections between two players on your roster can: to appear similar, but this “simple” choice can be the difference between your team’s victory or defeat. Fortunately, the Fantasy Footballers created the Start/Sit tool to easily compare two (or more) players with insight from the Ballers themselves, and trust me – it’s an extremely valuable asset that will help you make these crucial lineup decisions which may eventually lead you to your #FootClanTitle. Keep in mind that the football player rankings are constantly updated as there is news, so be sure to check out the tool yourself to notice any last minute changes.
So without further ado, let’s start with the most popular Start/Sit questions for Week 16:
|EXPERT PROJECTIONS
|proj. Points
|21.5
|14.1
|Andy Ranko
|QB#10
|QB#5
|Mike Rank
|QB#7
|QB#27
|Jason Rank
|QB#8
|QB#31
|MATCHUP DETAILS
|Up. rank
|5
|8
|Away from home
|Away
|Away
|top bottom
|43
|45
|Line
|-10
|+3.5
What better way to sum up this season’s ridiculousness than with Tom Brady vs Tyler freaking Huntley as a top start-sit question in Week 16. But that’s where we are after the Saints locked Brady out on the road last week to his worst fantasy performance this year (4.8 points). Meanwhile, the unwritten rookie Huntley comes off a sensational nail biter where he threw two TDs AND walked in two more.
Both QBs face strong defenses so there is no clear matchup winner. Brady will miss integral parts of the Tampa Bay attack with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette, but what he lacks in weapons is made up for by his significant experience advantage. He’ll also have roommate Antonio Brown back in action, though he’ll likely just continue to lure it to his BFF Rob Gronkowski. We all know that Brady should be fine regardless of his supporting cast, not to mention the “angry Brady” story for those seeking hopium, but his advantage feels capped with understudies that stand up to a solid defense. play.
But if it’s fleeting — some would say, silly — you’re looking for the top end, then look no further than last week’s number one fantasy QB, Tyler Huntley. His connection to Mark Andrews was glorious for fantasy managers to behold. Obviously a small sample size, but in the three games Huntley’s played at least 86% or more of the snaps, he’s never dived below a 70% completion rate. But it’s his legs that make him a high-end streamer as he hopes to build his 73-yard, two-TD showcase against the Packers last week. Huntley expects to be a safe game with TD upside down thanks to his efficient passing play and hasty skills (including those valuable goal-line bearers), but his inexperience makes him hard to trust as it can all fall apart if it goes home against a bitter division rival.
The verdict
I love Andy’s bullish ranking on Huntley (and I expect the others to update their rankings soon), but I can’t risk it this late in the game. It’s the Plant Man for me.
|EXPERT PROJECTIONS
|proj. Points
|22
|13.9
|Andy Ranko
|RB#7
|RB#16
|Mike Rank
|RB#3
|RB#14
|Jason Rank
|RB#7
|RB#21
|MATCHUP DETAILS
|Up. rank
|9
|16
|Away from home
|Away
|House
|top bottom
|43
|49
|Line
|-10
|+3.5
It’s the battle of backups! Honestly, both guys are great plays this week, and if you have both, you should find a way to start them (assuming injuries and COVID haven’t forced you already). Ronald Jones is the clear winner for the Ballers as he should get the use of a workhorse similar to the 22.5 touches per game he’s had in the past without Fournette. He has always finished as a top-20 RB when he’s seen more than 20 chances. The Buccaneers are also big favorites, meaning RoJo’s workload should be safe and on the higher side.
But for some reason I prefer playing Alexander Mattison to Jones. Maybe it’s because this year without Cook, he averages an absurd 30+ chances per game. Or maybe because he didn’t get under 21 PPR points in any of those games. Or maybe because he will be heavily used against a Rams defense that allows for the third most plays per game. Or maybe I’m just scared of how angry head coach Bruce Arians would be if RoJo ever fiddles with the ball or misses a block.
The verdict
I love both guys this week but I would personally ride with Mattison.
|EXPERT PROJECTIONS
|proj. Points
|10
|12.7
|Andy Ranko
|RB#34
|RB#20
|Mike Rank
|RB#33
|RB#21
|Jason Rank
|RB#33
|RB#19
|MATCHUP DETAILS
|Up. rank
|23
|23
|Away from home
|Away
|Away
|top bottom
|49
|49
|Line
|-3.5
|-3.5
In the battle for LA, we have two RBs vying for the throne on a lucrative Rams attack. But who is the better start? The two have only had one game together since Henderson’s multi-week absence, and it’s admittedly the smallest possible sample size, but here’s how they did it:
There have been murmurs about Michel taking the lead due to Henderson’s shaky injury history (although Michel has had similar issues), but it’s clear there has been a change after he led Henderson on practically every tangible aspect. It’s entirely possible that head coach Sean McVay wanted to give Henderson a lighter load to ease his way back to the field, but it’s also possible that Michel is now the “1A” in Rams’ backfield, giving him the preferred option and a recommended DraftKings. Choose GPP.
The verdict
It is a cloudy backfield, but Michel is the unanimous choice.
|EXPERT PROJECTIONS
|proj. Points
|14
|12.7
|Andy Ranko
|WR#22
|WR#28
|Mike Rank
|WR#22
|WR#27
|Jason Rank
|WR#22
|WR#29
|MATCHUP DETAILS
|Up. rank
|28
|15
|Away from home
|Away
|House
|top bottom
|42.5
|42.5
|Line
|+5.5
|-5.5
Honestly, I like both guys this week, but I especially love rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown. I could go on and on about how he emerged as a valuable target pig after logging three games in a row with 11+ goals and an average of 8.7 receptions per game, or how he has over 147 receiving yards and two TDs in that time. collected, or how he and Jared Goff formed a mind-meld that benefited both players and their real-life team. St. Brown was a surefire, locked and loaded WR2/FLEX game for me, until…
It would be Tim Boyle, not David Blough, for the… #Lions if Jared Goff can’t go, which seems to be the case. https://t.co/9KA716xSID
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) Dec 24, 2021
Bah.
The verdict
If Goff somehow plays, then St. Brown is the winner. Otherwise, Gage (or pretty much anyone else) is preferred.
|EXPERT PROJECTIONS
|proj. Points
|8.9
|7.2
|Andy Ranko
|AT#9
|AT#14
|Mike Rank
|AT#12
|AT#13
|Jason Rank
|AT#10
|AT#14
|MATCHUP DETAILS
|Up. rank
|5
|26
|Away from home
|House
|Away
|top bottom
|43.5
|43
|Line
|-2
|+6.5
Are you chasing the TDs with Hunter Henry, or chasing use with Cole Kmet? That’s essentially where we are with this matchup, as both TE’s top 8 feats.
For Henry, he will try to keep up the momentum after a 6-77-2 blowout against the Colts. What’s the problem? He will face an infamous Bills defense who fired on all cylinders. The same defense that only kept him on a goose-egg gig in week 13, although we can blame that on the weather. He also doesn’t see consistent use, averaging just 4.1 goals per game, a far cry from the 8 goals he saw last week.
Meanwhile, Kmet has been a regular part of a struggling Bears attack, hitting 9 goals last week and averaging 8 per game since Week 12. There are definite growing pains for the entire team, and while things have seemingly improved lately, it will team to be shaken up again with Nick Foles now anointed as starter. While Kmet should still be used enough to keep him playing steady this week, he’s not involved enough in the red zone (average 0.6 RZ goals per game, 0 TDs in the season), which is already inconsistent production limited. Nevertheless, a target share of 22% is nothing to scoff at, making Kmet Mike’s TE Start of the Week.
The verdict
Kmet for floor, Henry for top.
Merry Christmas, Footclan! Let’s Crush Those Semifinals! Stay tuned for the latest news and as always, GO WITH YOUR LIFE!
Sources
2/ https://www.thefantasyfootballers.com/articles/the-biggest-start-sit-decisions-for-week-16-fantasy-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]