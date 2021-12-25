Denis Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sydney





Canadian Denis Shapovalov is the first international tennis player to test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia. This comes after Spanish star Rafael Nadal announced last week that he tested positive for the virus after a game in Abu Dhabi. Shapovalovis was ranked 14th in the world and would play in the ATP Cup in Sydney. He is now unlikely to compete in the competition, as tennis officials and organizers across the country want to ensure that the Summer of Tennis and the Australian Open can still go ahead in January. The Canadian – together with Borna Coric – was one of the first players to arrive in Australia ahead of the upcoming tournaments. Players are required to provide negative tests before flying to Australia, along with a negative test on arrival. More competitors will land in the country in the coming days, with the majority being flown on tournament-organized charter flights. Shapovalo announced on social media on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after a match in Abu Dhabi. Hi all, just wanted to let you know that on my arrival in Sydney I tested positive for Covid, Shapovalov wrote. I follow all protocols, including isolation and inform the people I have been in contact with. At the moment I am experiencing mild symptoms and I look forward to getting back on the track when it is safe to do so. Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday. The 22-year-old is now entering a 10-day isolation period and will almost certainly miss Canada’s first game against the United States next Sunday. Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, spoke on Wednesday about COVID-19 measures and accepted that there will be a number of positive cases. He also confirmed that all players must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical clearance. We’re dealing with a variant that’s challenging because it’s highly contagious, Tiley said. Our challenge this year will be positive cases. We’ve modeled the potential of positive cases, there will be positive cases and it’s exactly how we manage them and manage the location and the necessary isolation that comes with it. Players who test positive now will complete a period where they are no longer contagious when they shed the virus, then you will be fine. So getting positive now is probably — if you get positive — a good thing.” The Australian Open will be played between January 17 and 30 at Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia.

