Team Canada roster for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships





The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship kicks off Sunday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Canada will play its first game against the Czech Republic on Boxing Day. They also play against Austria on Tuesday, Germany on Wednesday and Finland on Friday. The Canadian team consists of four Edmonton Oil Kings. They are goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa of Hamilton, Ontario, captain Kaiden Guhle of Edmonton, Alberta, right winger Dylan Guenther of Edmonton, Alberta and left winger Jake Neighbors of Airdrie, Alberta. There are still 15 players on Canadian teams in the Canadian Hockey League. They are goalkeeper Brett Brochu from Tilbury, Ontario (London Knights), goalkeeper Dylan Garand from Victoria, British Columbia (Kamloops Blazers), defender Carson Lambos from Winnipeg, Manitoba (Winnipeg Ice), defender Lukas Cormier from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent , New Brunswick (Charlottetown Islanders), defenseman Ryan O’Rourke of Bowmanville, Ontario (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds), center Logan Stankoven of Kamloops, British Columbia (Kamloops Blazers), center Shane Wright of Burlington, Ontario (Kingston Frontenacs), Center Connor Bedard of Vancouver, British Columbia (Regina Pats), center Ridly Greig of Lethbridge, Alberta (Brandon Wheat Kings), forward Xavier Bourgault of L’Islet, Quebec (Shawinigan Cataractes), center Elliot Desnoyers of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec ( Halifax Mooseheads), center Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes), center Mason McTavish of Carp, Ontario (Peterborough Petes), right winger Justin Sourdif of Surrey, British Columbia (Vancouver Giants) and Will Cuylle of T oronto, Ontario (Windsor Spitfires). Other Team Canada players include Everett Silvertips defender Olen Zellweger of Calgary, Alberta, Grand Rapids Griffins defender Donovan Sebrango of Ottawa, Ontario, Silvertips defender Ronan Seeley of Olds, Alberta, University of Michigan Wolverines defender Owen Power of Mississauga, Ontario, Manitoba Moose center Cole Perfetti of Whitby, Ontario, and Wolverines center Kent Johnson of Port Moody, British Columbia. Also on Team Canada, four players have been drafted by Canadian teams. Guhle was taken by the Montreal Canadiens, Perfetti was taken by the Winnipeg Jets, Greig was taken by the Ottawa Senators and Bourgault was taken by the Edmonton Oilers.

