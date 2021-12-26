Sports
Cowboys vs. Cowboys Predictions Washington: Point Spread, Total, Props, TV, Streaming for ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys will bow to Sunday’s action in the NFL as these NFC East rivals take on “Sunday Night Football.” The division title is within Dallas’ reach in this game as a win against Washington would crown them NFC East champions for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Washington must take a win to keep playoff hopes alive.
Here we will look specifically at the different betting angles that this division matchup has in store for us. We’ll take a look at how the lines have shifted over the week leading up to Monday night and, of course, we’ll give you our picks for this game, along with a handful of our favorite player props.
All of themNFL Oddsvia Caesar’s Sportsbook.
How to watch?
Date:Sunday 26 December |Time:20:20 ET
Venue:AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
TV:NBC|Current:fubo TV (try for free)
To follow:CBS Sports App
Opportunities:
Line movement
Last Chances:
Dallas Cowboys -10
The Cowboys opened as a 9 point favorite on the early appearance of this spread. Coming out of Week 15, that number jumped to Cowboys -10 and jumped as high as -11 before returning to Cowboys -10 Saturday night.
the choice: Cowboys -10.Dallas was one of the best teams in the league to bet on this season, with an 11-3 ATS record coming in Week 16 (comparable to NFL best). Not only that, but they have been able to beat bad teams as they are 4-0 against clubs losing records in their last four match ups. Washington is coming off the back of a massive COVID outbreak, while the Cowboys — who are No. 3 in the NFL in DVOA for defense — have too many horses to keep up with Ron Rivera’s team.
Main trend: Washington is 0-3-1 in his last four games vs. the NFC East.
Over/Under total
Unlike the spread, there wasn’t that much movement with the total. The early look at this number at 48 and quickly dropped to 47.5 in week 15. As this week progressed, it dropped another half point to 47 and has remained since.
the choice: Under 47. Both teams have managed to prevent the opponents from scoring in the red area lately. In the past three weeks, Dallas (33.3%) and Washington (35.7%) have been in the top five by lowest scoring percentage for the red zone in the NFL. Meanwhile, in the past three weeks, Washington has only been able to average 18 points per game, while Cowboys’ offense has been a bit disjointed, despite averaging 25 per game over that same stretch.
Main trend: Under is 7-1 in Cowboys last eight games.
- Passing touchdowns:2.5 (over +170, less than -210)
- Passing yards:280.5 (over -115, less than -115)
- interceptions: 0.5 (over +100, less than -130)
- Achievements: 25.5 (over -105, less than -125)
- Report attempts: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -120)
- Longest Transient Completion:37.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Over on Prescott’s 25.5 completions are arguably the most intriguing prop of the bunch. He’s gone over that number six times this season, while averaging nearly 38 tries per game. Washington currently ranks 7th in the NFL in the highest completion percentage allowed for opposing quarterbacks this season.
- Passing touchdowns:1.5 (over +140, less than -170)
- Passing yards:223.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
- interceptions: 0.5 (over +100, less than -130)
- Longest Transient Completion:35.5 (over -110, less than -120)
It may not be wise to get out for Heinicke’s passing yards prop, especially if Washington starts to follow Dallas early and forces the passing game to get more involved. Heinicke has already passed that number six times this season, and Dallas will allow 245.6 yards per game through the air in Week 16.
Player props to consider
Tony Pollard total rush attempts: over 9.5 (-130). Pollard has seen double figures in eight of his 13 games played this season. He is such a big part of this transgression that he should see a lot of work alongside Ezekiel Elliott.
Dalton Schultz total receiving yards: over 40.5 (-115). Schultz has gone over this number 10 times this season and will face a Washington team that will allow 57 receiving yards per game this season to counteract tight ends.
