



Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has higher goals for UCF than anything he has ever achieved with the Tigers. Of course Malzahn helped the 2010 National Championship as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach overseeing Cam Newton’s all-time season, but no one remembers his contributions as much as before that run Gene Chizik’s only significant moment amid from an otherwise mediocre 33-19 stretch out on the plains. At the Knights, Malzahn wants it all as head coach. He just fell short in the 2014 National Championship game – the last of the BCS era before the College Football Playoff gave the sport a facelift – and fell much shorter in every other season during his time with Auburn Football. That said, with a few seasons left in the Group of Five, he has a title in mind, Comment on the team’s future goals after their 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over in-state rival Florida: “Yes, this is just the beginning,” Malzahn said. “I really believe it. We have big dreams. We have big goals. We can win everything here and I think tonight was just the first step. Recruiting is really (good) man.” In the holiday spirit, Fly War Eagle will not take this man down. He was a wonderful man who touched many lives on the Plains and is clearly doing the same in Orlando. UCF persevered through early battles and finished the 2021 season strong. Those traits contribute to a culture capable of running what Malzahn dreams of. Congratulations to the entire UCF family, who deserve this win after the tragic loss of Otis Anderson and the various injuries that derailed the season early before it was put back on track. Now, for Auburn, football must beat one of their conference cohorts in the Birmingham Bowl so that there can be a similar happy ending in East Central Alabama. Cincinnati should be the AAC Championship team to win here at the end of December.

