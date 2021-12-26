COMMUNITY ANGEL: Newmarket Hockey Mom Helps York Simcoe Express Return Hockey Players

“There’s a need for that and helping others, I think it’s good character for the future,” said Jackie Tranter, a driving force behind the competition’s vision to make an impact in the community beyond the rink.

Jackie Tranter will be the first to tell you that when it comes to York Simcoe Express, it’s a team effort, both on and off the ice.

Her son plays with the hockey club and Tranter has been the director of community relations on the board for over a year.

“In my experience at York Simcoe, everyone always wants to give back when they can, help, volunteer for the community,” she said.

Before Tranter, giving back started a small hair salon with her family, donating winter coats they’d grown to people in need in Toronto.

“The coat drive started out as something really grassroots, just me and my son and my husband,” she said.

When her son started playing hockey at York Simcoe Express, Tranter asked other families to collect jackets to donate, and from there the annual event began. Now YSE is organizing its own annual coat campaign, led by Tranter, to collect winter clothing for distribution to community organizations including the Lions Clubs’ Coats for Kids in Newmarket.

She said the president of YSE took note of her organizational efforts and approached her to serve on the board.

“He thought it would be a perfect fit because of everything I already do for the organization,” Tranter said. “He really wanted York Simcoe to have a bigger impact in the community and I agreed with that, with his vision. I believe hockey is about so much more than just hockey.”

As a board member, she has been able to scale up the coat drive and introduce new initiatives, such as the recent First Nations hockey equipment drive.

YSE partnered with Graham McWaters, a resident of the York area who collects used hockey equipment for First Nations communities in Ontario. Over two weekends in September, they assembled hockey equipment in what Tranter said was a huge success.

Along with YSE players, hockey players from all over the region participated in the drive.

“It was great to connect all the centers in the area as well. We had hockey players from Newmarket, hockey players from Aurora, we also had some girls (league) players… even though it was organized by us, it was so much bigger then that,” she said.

She said they’ve coordinated with McWaters to have another gear ride next year, and players are already signing up to volunteer.

Although Tranter is one of the organizers, she said she wants to emphasize that it’s not about her and it’s not a solo effort.

“It’s not me. We have a committee made up of eight different parent members who help out with the coat rack drive, the hockey gear ride…many of the parents, not only on the committee, of course help out,” she said, emphasizing that it is a group effort.

She also said it is important as a parent and in her role on the board to see the players get involved in the community.

“It’s great for the hockey players to have empathy and see that there is a need. Just outside of hockey, to be versatile individuals,” she said. “There’s a need there and helping others, I think it sets good character for the future. The idea is to raise good citizens.”

Through her work at YSE, she said she sees the good in the community, both among the hockey families and beyond.

“I can’t say enough about the York Region community. They are really a community that really cares. It almost makes me emotional because it gets a little overwhelming to see how good people are,” she said.