NPFL 2021/22: Nasaraw United to host Gombe United on Boxing Day – Latest Sports and Football News in Nigeria





Nasarawa United are looking forward to giving their loyal supporters and fans a Boxing Day gift when they close horns with fellow Northerners, Gombe United in the second week of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League. The Solid Miners canceled the Christmas Day celebration as they trained Saturday morning at Lafia City Stadium under the watchful eye of coach Bala Nikyu ahead of their Boxing Day clash. The runners-up of the 2021 Aiteo Federation Cup took a hard-fought run against Heartland FC after a dramatic 3-3 draw at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State, a week ago, a result that infuriated the Bala Nikyu divisions after they led twice but unable to collect the maximum points on the way. United hopes to consolidate that impressive start to the new league season against their visitors on Sunday afternoon. Although Gombe United were held to a scoreless stalemate by Shooting Stars FC in their backyard in Gombe, Nasarawa United are oblivious to the threat posed by 11th-seeded Savannah Scorpions in their first game of the season since their return to the elite league. . During their Aiteo Federation Cup quarter-final against Nasarawa United at the New Jos International Stadium on July 23 this year, a lone first-half attack by Silas Nwankwo saw the boys from Gombe dumped from the FA Cup. Temporarily ranked 8th in the rankings, the Solid Miners would take the fight to their guest after the referee’s whistle. However, coach Bala’s counterpart in the dugout, Aliyu Zubairu, would count on the quartet of Ibrahim Yahaya, Ahmed Jimoh, Samaila Bello and Samuel Oyedeji to unleash chaos at the home side. With plenty of options to choose from, coach Bala Nikyu won’t be too concerned about the absence of left-back Paul Odeh, who was sent off seven days ago in the clash against Heartland in Owerri. Nasarawa United has a full schedule of games for the next few days with a brutal trip to Ikenne, Ogun State, for a clash against NPFL returnees, Remo Stars, on midweek (December 29) before returning home to face the 2020/21 champions. entertain, Akwa United, at Lafia City Stadium on January 2, 2022. The team then travels to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, for a date with Dakkada FC on January 9, and a North-Central derby at Lafia City Stadium against Makurdi’s Lobi Stars on January 16. Meanwhile, Chairman of Nasarawa United FC, Chief Barr. Isaac Danladi has told Club Media that the players are eager to win their first home game of the new campaign. He made the announcement shortly after a closed-door meeting with the players and officials in Lafia on Saturday night. According to the Club’s Supremo, he said: “I can confirm that everyone is ready to give their best to get the maximum number of points against our visitors. “Our Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule celebrates his birthday on December 26, the same day the team plays at home against Gombe United. We have decided to win the competition and dedicate it to him as a birthday present.” barr. Danladi, who recently extended his tenure as president of the NPFL Club Owners’ Association, emphasized that the Solid Miners are working around the clock to exceed last season’s performance as they focus on winning one or two trophies this new year. competition season. The match Nasarawa United against Gombe United is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Lafia City Stadium.

