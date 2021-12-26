Sports
Iowa State Football Coach Talks Tricky Cheez-It Running Back Situation
ORLANDO Using up a red shirt? It’s possible, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Saturday, shortly after arriving in town for the Cheez-It Bowl.
Consensus first-team All-American running back Breece Hall forgoes his senior season in favor of early entry into the NFL Draft, Jirehl Brock gets a majority of the rushes in the December 29 game against Clemson at Camping World Stadium. He’s unlikely to get all the carriers, which could open up possibilities for a true freshman like Deon Silas or Eli Sanders.
Both have played four games that the NCAA will allow to keep their freshman status through 2022. If one plays in the 4:45 p.m. (central time) game, then next season will be a sophomore.
We have some really talented young freshmen that are definitely ready to compete and see where they are, Campbell told the Des Moines RegisterSaturday Honesty, it’s a great situation. It really is, the past month for us.
Lake:Peterson: Five thoughts on Iowa State Football’s fifth bowl game under Matt Campbell
Silas has 11 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders hasnine carries for 29 yards. Sanders has three receptions, Silas has none.
Will any of them play?
I think if the situation permits, Campbell said. I think one of the things about Deon and some of those guys is the human being, they took an active part in our success this year.
If we see it as a valuable asset to us, we’ll definitely give them a shot, and boy, what a great opportunity for them, and what a great game for them to show where they stand.
What else did Campbell say about the Cyclones fifth bowl race in a row?
He is high on Jirehl Brock
With Hall rushing for 1,572 yards in 2020 and 1,472 yards this season, there aren’t many chances for a #2.
Brock nevertheless made the most of his attempts, scoring 135 yards and a touchdown at 23 yards during the Cyclones’ 7-5 season. Hes is coming off a career-best 41 rushing yards (just two carries) in a season-ending win against TCU. His carry included a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
For Jirehl, he really deserved it, Campbell said. I can almost see it fit. He is coming off his best game and he had a great run against TCU in the beginning of the football game.
Jirehls now gained a lot of confidence. He really deserved to have that in how he practiced and how he played from the second half of the season.
It’s another phenomenal opportunity for him to show where he’s going, and really, what he’s done to gain confidence.
**
How injured is recipient No. 1 Xavier Hutchinson?
I think it’s hell, Campbell said, when he first acknowledged that Hutchinson had a corrective procedure on his thumb. He is as healed as he was by the end of the season. He did a great job getting himself back and working through everything.
Lake:Iowa State All-American running back Breece Hall enters NFL draft
Hutchinson, who recently stated he will return for his senior season in 2022, had 953 team leaders receiving yards and five touchdowns, out of a team-leading 82 receptions.
A healthy Hutchinson could be important as Clemson is statistically better against the rush than the pass.
Does this mean Brock Purdy will throw more than usual?
You evaluate what you can, and you can’t do, Campbell said. If you look at (Clemson) from a defensive perspective, they are elite. It will be as good a defense as we have had all season.
Campbell also said he expects all players who have played in the last five or six games to be available for the bowl. That excludes Hall and players entering the transfer portal.
I anticipate it, Campbell said. We’ve had some misalignments that happened on both sides of the player and on our ends but the positive for us is actually that the last 2 to 3 weeks has given us a good understanding of where we were going and what our football team has the ability to look like you’re going into the future.
I think they were all really excited about that.
Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year writing for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him on [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.
