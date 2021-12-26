Tennis news: Canadian star Denis Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Australia

Canadian star Denis Shapovalov is the first international tennis star to test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia this summer.

News Corp reported on Thursday that the world No. 14, Shapovalov, was one of the first players to enter the country ahead of his scheduled ATP Cup entry in Sydney.

But the 22-year-old revealed on social media Sunday morning that he was the last entrant from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi to test positive for the virus this month.

Hi all, just wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID on my arrival in Sydney, Shapovalov posted.

I follow all protocols, including isolation and inform the people I have been in contact with.

At the moment I am experiencing mild symptoms and I look forward to getting back on the track when it is safe to do so.

Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday.

It is now unlikely that Shapovalov will be able to play in the ATP Cup, which kicks off on Saturday or at least the start of the tournament, as he enters an isolation period of at least 10 days.

Canada’s first game is scheduled for Sunday against the United States.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley confirmed official protocols on Wednesday, which include full vaccination or medical clearance for all players.

They must also return a negative test in the 72 hours before flying to Australia.

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur also tested positive after Abu Dhabi, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew before the event started.

We are dealing with a variant that is challenging because it is highly contagious, Tiley said this week.

Camera icon Novak Djokovic has not yet disclosed his vaccination status. Credit: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Our challenge this year will be positive cases.

We’ve modeled the potential of positive cases, there will be positive cases and it’s exactly how we manage them and manage the location and the necessary isolation that comes with it.

Players who test positive now will complete a period where they are no longer contagious, when they shed the virus they will be fine.

So getting positive now is probably, if you’re going to get positive, it’s a good thing.

Never going positive (is better), but if it becomes a situation where you want to play the Australian Open, your timing (to test positive) would be now, so the great thing is that everyone is vaccinated.

The Australian Open kicks off on January 17, and most players will land in the country over the next few days on tournament-hosted charter flights.