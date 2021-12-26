Team Canada is eager to kick off the Junior World Hockey Championship against the Czech Republic

A year after losing to the United States in the finals of the bubble tournament held in Edmonton last year, Canada opens the 2022 tournament against the newly renamed Czech Republic on Thursday (7 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place. Photo by Ian Kucerak / post media

Article content Team Canada is looking forward to a rematch at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A year after losing to the United States in the final of the bubble tournament in Edmonton, Canada opens the 2022 event against the recently renamed Czech Republic at 7:00 PM on Thursday at Rogers Place. While the team is vastly different from the team that lost 2-0 in the final last year, expectations are high as the tournament takes place in half-capacity buildings in Edmonton and Red Deer, amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The team, like the coaching staff and everyone else, are eager to get started, Canada head coach Dave Cameron said on Saturday. It was a long piece (practice) with only one (pre-tournament) game. Dylan Garand gets the start in goal for Canada against the Czech Republic. He was one of three players on the roster last year, although he played only a period behind Devon Levi in ​​the tournament.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This year, Garands has to lose job battling Sebastian Cossa and Brett Brochu for the Canadian net. Garand, 19, stopped 14 of 15 shots in his half of a 6-4 exhibition win against Russia on Thursday, and is kicking off the game with a solid start to his Western Hockey League season, with a 15-4-0 record with a 1.85 goals against average and a save rate of 0.932 with the Kamloops Blazers. It’s definitely a pretty cool feeling, you grow up dreaming of playing for Team Canada, and to start tomorrow is really a dream come true and I’m really excited about it, said Garand. At the same time, I have a job to do and I’m looking forward to doing it. There was good competition through training camp between Garand, Cossa and Brochu before the start in the opening game. The battle came down to Garand and Cossa as they split the exhibit against Russia, with Garand having the better outing.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He deserved it, Cameron said. We’ve seen a lot of him. To see who the other gets you have to look at that game by game, but generally guys aren’t benched for bad play so if he has it today he will want to keep it. After the game against the Czech Republic, Canada will host Austria on Tuesday, Germany and Finland on New Year’s Eve. The United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland are in the other pool, located in Red Deer. The top four teams in each group will advance to the crossover quarter-finals after the round robin. The guys are feeling great, were definitely excited to play a game, it’s been a while since we played, even though we had that one exhibition, Garand said. But finally, getting into a stream of games is pretty exciting. Were excited to get the tournament going (Sunday).

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This edition of Team Canada is once again brimming with talent. It includes 12 first-round picks in the NHL drawing, along with the expected first overall pick in this year’s draft in Shane Wright and the expected top pick in next year’s draft in Connor Bedard, who will become the first 16-year-old. has been playing for the team since Connor McDavid in 2014. Captain Kaiden Guhle, 19, and Cole Perfetti, 19, are the other two returning players on the squad. Guhle was selected 16th overall in the 2020 NHL drawing by the Montreal Canadiens and was recently traded by the Prince Albert Raiders for the Edmonton Oil Kings, who are expected to compete for a WHL title. Perfetti, 19, was selected 10th overall by the Winnipeg Jets and currently plays in the WHL with the Manitoba Ice. He and defender Owen Power, the Buffalo Sabers’ number 1 pick in last year’s draft, already have a world championship gold medal, selected for the team last spring, and are looking to add a world junior gold to the collection.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We were all excited to get started, this is what we’ve been dreaming of, playing Boxing Day with all of Canada watching, Perfetti said. Take that chance (Sunday) and we think the boys are excited, we think we all have good nerves. It has taken a long time for many of us and to be able to do this and get this opportunity is so exciting. I think we would come out and stick to our game and I think we would have a good one (Sunday). Team Canada must play six games to return to the gold medal final. And although they would like to take revenge on the United States in the final, there is still a lot of hockey to do. We have to look at it game by game, team by team and we just have to improve every day, said Guhle. I don’t expect it to be perfect (Sunday), but at the end of the day, which team improves the most is usually the team that comes out on top. Email: [email protected] On Twitter: @DerekVanDiest

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.