Colts at Cardinals Odds, Picks: Point Spread, Total, Player Props, Trends, TV, Streaming for Christmas Day

Merry Christmas to you and yours, and we’ve got a nice present in the form of this NFL doubleheader for the holidays. The Indianapolis Colts, who have now won two in a row, are taking their talents to Arizona to play Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. While the Cardinals have long been considered the best team in the NFL, they have dropped two in a row, including an unexplained loss to the Detroit Lions last week. This match-up not only offers them a chance to get back on track, but also prove that they are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Colts jumped on the back of sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, and he quickly found himself in the MVP conversation. Taylor leads the NFL with 1,518 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns and a second-best 5.6 yards per rush average. Stopping him will be a key to Arizona victory.

Below we’ll break down this special matchup from a betting perspective and explore the line movement, Over/Under and player props to consider. First off, here’s how to watch Saturday night’s matchup.

All NFL opportunities are through Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch?

Date: Saturday 25 December|Time:20:15 ET

Venue:State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

TV:NFL Network|Current:fubo TV (try for free)

To follow:CBS Sports App

Opportunities:Cardinals -1, E/U 49

Line movement

This line opened at Cardinals -4.5 last Tuesday, but has started to decline. It fell a full point to Cardinals -3.5 on Thursday and to Cardinals -2 on Sunday evening. Monday morning it fell another half point to Cardinals -1.5 and then to a pick’em on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Cardinals then found a one-point favorite.

The choice: Cardinals -1.So we have one team coming off a monster win, while the other coming off an embarrassing loss. The public is beginning to see the Colts as a post-season dark-horse contender, all the while losing love for the Cardinals. This seems like a good place to jump on Arizona. I also don’t like that Carson Wentz and Taylor will be without three starting offensive linemen in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Mark Glowinski.

Over/under 49

This total opened at 49 last Tuesday. It rose to 49.5 on Wednesday, but fell a full point to 48.5 on Sunday. It bumped back to 49.5, but eventually came to 49 on Christmas Eve.

The choice: under 49.I won’t play this total because I think Vegas did a great job setting the line. My initial prediction was 48 points, and I think I’m leaning under. The Colts may be scoring the third most points per game and the Cardinals not far behind in eighth, but both have offensive injuries and both defenses are top 15 units. The slope is to the Under.

Carson Wentz props

Passing touchdowns:1.5 (over +130, less than -160)

Passing yards:212.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Pass attempts:FROM

Achieve completions:19.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

Longest Transient Completion:34.5 (over -110, less than -120)

interceptions:0.5 (more than +110, less than -140)

Rushing yards:13.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

The Colts relied heavily on the running game against the New England Patriots last week. So heavy that Wentz completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Better to go off his average rather than the last two games. Wentz has averaged 214.6 passing yards per game in his career. That’s still above this week’s line, and if Taylor doesn’t dominate the ground early or the Cardinals strike early, Wentz could throw the ball. Remember, Wentz threw 306 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the ramp to the Over is on yards I haven’t read anything about completion numbers. Wentz could make a low or two in the passing game with the Over hitting on yards but the Under winning on everything else. Passing touchdowns lean is over because of the juice. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in eight of the 14 games played.

Kyler Murray props

Passing touchdowns:1.5 (over -130, less than +100)

Passing yards:262.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Pass attempts:FROM

Achieve completions:FROM

Longest Transient Completion:37.5 (over -110, less than -120)

interceptions:0.5 (over -150, less than +120)

Rushing yards: 27.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

I’m going to take a kite on the Over in yards passing by. Murray has an average of 276.3 passing yards per game and we could see more passes if James Conner, who is doubtful, is inactive. The slope of 1.5 passing touchdowns is also to the Over, but I won’t be playing his rushing yards prop. Murray could go for 61 yards like he did against the Los Angeles Rams or 3 yards like last week.

Player props

TY Hilton Receiving yards: Over 23.5 (+100).SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh pointed me to this prop. Hilton has surpassed that number in two of the last four games and the Cardinals defense allow nearly 50 more passes at home than on the road. Oh’s simulations have Hilton with over 30 receiving yards.

Christian Kirk receives yards: over 58.5 (-115).With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Kirk will likely be the lead receiver. He caught three passes for 86 yards against the Rams and nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown last week against the Lions on 12 goals. I see him going over this song at Christmas.

Jonathan Taylor Hasty Attempts: Over 20.5 (-125).Even if Taylor doesn’t run off in 170 yards, Frank Reich will feed him. He beat this number in four of the last five games. The only game in question was against the Buccaneers, when he carried the ball 16 times. Fans were clamoring for him to get more out of that game.