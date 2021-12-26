Start time, stream, how to watch, teams, toss, rain, weather

Welcome back, Pat Cummins.

The Australian skipper could not have been more impressive in his return to Test cricket, breaking England’s top order to leave the tourists on shaky ground on the first day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Cummins cleared first drop Dawid Malan for 14 in the final before lunch to leave England 3-61 at the first break after the Australian captain won the toss and chose to field on a green MCG deck.

England are 4-111 after 40 overs in a session that Mike Hussey says will determine the series.

England cannot afford to play these innings away cheaply. It’s almost like this is a series of on-the-line stuff here in these two hours, Hussey said.

For the ninth time in his career, Joe Root (50) earned half a century in Australia but failed to convert it into a first Test ton down under.

Shortly after he reached fifty, Root flirted with a loose ball outside Mitchell Starc’s stump, which he caught just behind.

It was the fifth time in as many innings this series that Root was out trying to play against a delivery he could have left.

Hussey also analyzed a bold tactic by Stokes, who started his innings in the session by running past the crease before releasing the ball.

I’m not sure about this tactic of Ben Stokes walking around for the bowler bowls, Hussey told Fox Cricket. You don’t want to move too much when the bowlers are about to bowl the ball.

I think it can just mess with your rhythm like a batsman, and not get into a groove. If I’m being honest, from a battle perspective, Ben Stokes hasn’t found much rhythm in the series either.

I’m sure people would ask why he’s doing this? I think the reason is that there’s movement in this throw, he’s trying to interfere with the bowlers’ height. By walking to the bowler, he wants to try to make them bowl a little shorter. Then hell will take a big step back and they’ll think, OK, I need to bowl fuller, so the bowler needs to change his height.

He probably feels that if he stands still and lets the bowler hit a good line and length all the time, there will be a ball with just my name on it.

However, Stokes builds up in his innings and hits Nathan Lyon for six just before the break of the second session.

Allan Border said he believed Stokes had chosen Lyon as his target for the day after playing conservatively against the Australian quicks.

AUSTRALIA XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

ENGLAND XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson

Earlier, after missing the second Test in Adelaide due to Covid protocols, Cummins returned in excellent form, helping Englands batter play by throwing a relentlessly consistent line and length.

He just can’t do anything wrong, Shane Warne said of Cummins on Fox Cricket.

Despite his sluggish start to his flanks, England captain Joe Root (33 not out) is still well prepared for a classic ‘backs-to-the-wall’ blast after, once again, settling his side in the aftermath of a dramatic, shaky start against Australia.

Root has played with tremendous confidence during the first two hours of play with his team on the 0-2 ropes in the Ashes series.

He looked good in defence, he wanted to score and jump on anything that was a little loose. Hes timing the ball nicely and getting into good positions, said Michael Hussey of Root on Fox Cricket.

But England’s quest to stay alive in the Ashes got off to a shaky start on Sunday, with openers Haseeb Hameed (0) and Zak Crawley (12) caught behind the wicket of Cummins bowling within the first eight overs of the match . The Crawleys dismissal was Cummins’ 100th Test wicket on Australian soil at the healthy average of 20.6.

Hameeds duck was the 50th by an English batter in a Test this calendar year, just a few shy of its own record of 54, set in 1998.

It’s a good start. Pretty happy to win the toss and have a bowl, Cummins told Fox Cricket after rebuffing Malan. A little grass in there, so to have them at lunch with three is a great result.

While Cummins showed great discipline with the ball, co-opening bowler Mitchell Starc didn’t bother Englands batters during his first spell, sending just three overs in the first session for 0-4.

Starc appeared to favor his back as he dropped a ball late in the first session, but Cummins hinted that the left arm would return to bowling after lunch.

That’s probably my fault, there Cummins said Starc only bowled three overs.

There was a bit of wind at the bottom so I didn’t want to bowl him there. So hell starts here (after lunch), but I kind of stuffed it there.

It is the first time Australia has chosen to bowl first in a Test since the 2019 Oval it lost and the first time at home since the 2013 Boxing Day Test it won.

Adam Gilchrist asked Cummins did I hear that right?. England captain Root, however, said he would have done the same had he won the toss.

Working in Australia’s favor is that there’s a whopping 11mm of live grass on the deck, which Shane Warne said he’d never seen in 30 years with the MCG.

Steve Smith told Fox Cricket before playing that the wicket reminds him of the field in 2010-11, when Australia was skittled for 98 after being sent off first at bat.

With the debut of Scott Boland and the return of Pat Cummins in the Boxing Day Test, Joe Roots has an uphill battle at the MCG.

In a bid to pull the series back, the England captain has made four changes to the team that was dominated at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval.

Rory Burns gives way to Zak Crawley, a player who has averaged just 28.34 in 15 tests, Jonny Bairstow fills in for Ollie Pope, Mark Wood returns for Stuart Broad and Jack Leach will take on Chris Woakes.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the changes for play on day one, especially the decision not to play Broad, who dominated David Warner in the 2019 series.

So far, the only thing they’ve done right on this tour is being on time. They got pretty much everything wrong, selections, the tactics weren’t quite right, Vaughan said.

I’m looking here again, Stuart Broad should be playing here. How he won’t bowl around the wicket to David Warner on a green top I just can’t believe with the quality he brings.

Australian legend Shane Warne also questioned the wisdom of dropping Broad for the Boxing Day Test, believing Ollie Robinson should have been the man to make way for Wood’s return.

He also admitted that while Pope looks like a good player, Bairstow had to play as bad as the at bat in the first two Tests for England.

England seems a more balanced side – but I would have played Stuart Broad instead of Robinson and Pope seems like a good player but Bairstow had to play, he tweeted.

Pope will play a lot of Test cricket. Aussies will welcome Pat Cummins and good luck to S Boland on the debut, he is good.

Both teams, meanwhile, were greeted with a grassy MCG pitch and cloudy conditions.

Michael Hussey said there was 11mm of grass left on the pitch, while England great Michael Vaughan stated it was a bowl the first day.

Root spoke of Australias bowling attack, particularly Cameron Green who has had his measure twice so far this series.

I played two bad shots for him, Root admitted.

All it brings to the table is that extra bit of bounce, and the danger you can get sucked into in these conditions is that it doesn’t do as much as it does in England.

You feel like you can play to balls more often, and you end up getting sucked into a shot you don’t need. Twice, now.

As an experienced batter, I shouldn’t make that mistake twice in two games. That’s why I do the work, I also expect better from myself.

WEATHER UPDATES IN MELBOURNE

On the morning of the first day, light rain started to fall at the MCG, shortly before the scheduled toss.

As a result, the coin toss has been postponed, but the forecast in Melbourne remains promising for Boxing Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts just a 20 percent chance of rain, with a shower most likely in the morning.

The rain stopped and the large hood was pulled from the MCG wicket at 10:05 a.m. local time.

The toss takes place at 10:30 AM before play starts at 11:00 AM, with a half hour delay.

SCOTT BOLAND MAKES DEBUT

Boland will try to grab the wicket of Root, the second-ranked batsmen in Test cricket.

The Victorian, an MCG specialist, becomes the 463rd Australian men’s cricketer.

We had kind of earmarked him as an opportunity for here (MCG) and SCG in particular, we think he is very suitable and his track record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket, said Cummins.

Home base, having someone who is fresh like him, who can come in and perform right away were the big factors. He’s very excited, that’s for sure. It’s a dream to wear the baggy green, but also packed MCG, Boxing Day, it doesn’t get any better.

Boland has taken 91 wickets at 25.71 in 26 First Class matches at the usually insensitive Melbourne Cricket Ground and will be looking for wickets on the baggy green.