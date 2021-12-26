Bowl Game Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, How To Watch

Connect with us

All times East. Previews and predictions will follow this week.

– College Football Playoff & New Years Six Schedule

Bahamas Bowl

Prediction: Toledo 34, Middle Tennessee 20
 Line: Toledo -10.5, rpm: 50
Final Score: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
– Response: Toledo no longer runs

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Forecast: Coastal Carolina 30, Northern Illinois 23
Line: Coastal Carolina -12, rpm: 63
Final Score: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
– Response: Great Oh great game

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Prediction: Appalachian State 44, WKU 37
Line: SELECT, o/h: 67.5
Final Score: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
– Response: It was quite a show

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Prediction: Jackson State 27, South Carolina State 13
Line: Jackson State -10.5, rpm: 42.5
Final Score: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
– Response: The other team was ready for primetime

PUBG New Mexico Bowl

Prediction: Fresno State 38, UTEP 23
Line: Fresno State -11.5, o/h: 52.5
Final Score: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Forecast: BYU 34, UAB 20
Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: UAB 31, BYU 28

LendingTree Bowl

Prediction: Liberty 34, East Michigan 26
Line: Liberty -9.5, o/h: 58.5
Final Score: Liberty 56, East Michigan 20

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Prediction: Oregon State 34, Utah State 24
Line: Oregon State -6.5, o/h: 68.5
Final Score: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Prediction: Louisiana 27, Marshall 23
Line: Louisiana -4, o/h: 55.5
Final Score: Louisiana 36, ​​Marshall 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Prediction: Tulsa 34, Old Dominion 23
Line: Tulsa -7.5, o/h: 55
Final Score: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Prediction: Wyoming 41, Kent State 34
Line: Wyoming -3, o/h: 60.5
Final Score: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl

Prediction: San Diego State 26, UTSA 23
Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/h: 48.5
Final Score: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
– 5 thoughts, reaction, analysis

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Forecast: Missouri 27, Army 21
Line: Army -7, o/h: 54
Final Score: Army 24, Missouri 22
– 5 thoughts, reaction, analysis

Frisco Bowl Classic

Prediction: Miami University 30, North Texas 26
Line: Miami University -2, o/h: 56.5
Final Score: Miami University 27, North Texas 14

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Prediction: Florida 34, UCF 20
Line: Florida -7, rpm: 56
Final Score: UCF 29, Florida 17

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Cancelled

Camellia Bowl

Prediction: Georgia State 27, Ball State 20
Line: Georgia State -6, o/u: 53.5
Final score:Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday December 27
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Matchup: Nevada vs West Michigan
Last year: cancelled

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday December 27
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Bowl Matchup: East Carolina vs Boston College
 Last year: cancelled

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 12:00 p.m.
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Bowl Matchup: Houston vs Auburn
Last year: cancelled

SERVPRO First Aid Bowl

tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Matchup: Air Force vs Louisville
 Last year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 6:45 PM
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
Bowl Matchup: Texas Tech vs Mississippi State
Last year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

San Diego County Credit Union Vacation Bowl

tuesday 28 december
FOX, 8 p.m.
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Bowl Matchup: NC State vs UCLA
Last year: cancelled

Bowl with guaranteed price

tuesday 28 december
FOX, 10:15 PM
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Matchup: West Virginia vs Minnesota
 Last year: cancelled

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Bowl Matchup: SMU vs Virginia

New Era pinstripe bowl

Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Matchup: Virginia Tech vs Maryland
 Last year: cancelled

Cheez It Bowl

Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 5:45 PM
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Clemson vs Iowa State
 Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Oklahoma vs Oregon
 Last year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Matchup: North Carolina vs South Carolina
 Last year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 3 p.m.
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Matchup: Purdue vs Tennessee
 Last year: cancelled

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Matchup: Wisconsin vs Arizona State
 Last year: cancelled

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday December 31
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Matchup: Wake Forest vs Rutgers
 Last year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday December 31
CBS, 12:30 pm
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Miami vs Washington State
 Last year: cancelled

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday December 31
Sports bar stool, 2:00 pm
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
Bowl Matchup: Central Michigan vs Boise State
 Last year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Outback Bowl

Saturday January 1st
ESPN2, 12:00 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Penn State vs Arkansas
 Last year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday January 1st
ABC, 1:00 PM
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Iowa vs Kentucky
 Last year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Mercari Texas Bowl

tuesday 4 january
ESPN, Time 9:00 PM
NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Kansas State vs LSU
 Last year: cancelled

– College Football Playoff & New Years Six Schedule

NEXT: New Years Six Bowl Schedule, College Football Playoff

