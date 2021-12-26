Sports
Bowl Game Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, How To Watch
College Football Bowl Schedule, Predictions, Matchups, Previews, Lines, Game Times & How To Watch: 2021-2022
Bowl schedule, predictions
All times East. Previews and predictions will follow this week.
– College Football Playoff & New Years Six Schedule
Bahamas Bowl
Prediction: Toledo 34, Middle Tennessee 20
Line: Toledo -10.5, rpm: 50
Final Score: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
– Response: Toledo no longer runs
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Forecast: Coastal Carolina 30, Northern Illinois 23
Line: Coastal Carolina -12, rpm: 63
Final Score: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
– Response: Great Oh great game
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Prediction: Appalachian State 44, WKU 37
Line: SELECT, o/h: 67.5
Final Score: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
– Response: It was quite a show
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Prediction: Jackson State 27, South Carolina State 13
Line: Jackson State -10.5, rpm: 42.5
Final Score: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
– Response: The other team was ready for primetime
PUBG New Mexico Bowl
Prediction: Fresno State 38, UTEP 23
Line: Fresno State -11.5, o/h: 52.5
Final Score: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Forecast: BYU 34, UAB 20
Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: UAB 31, BYU 28
LendingTree Bowl
Prediction: Liberty 34, East Michigan 26
Line: Liberty -9.5, o/h: 58.5
Final Score: Liberty 56, East Michigan 20
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Prediction: Oregon State 34, Utah State 24
Line: Oregon State -6.5, o/h: 68.5
Final Score: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Prediction: Louisiana 27, Marshall 23
Line: Louisiana -4, o/h: 55.5
Final Score: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Prediction: Tulsa 34, Old Dominion 23
Line: Tulsa -7.5, o/h: 55
Final Score: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Prediction: Wyoming 41, Kent State 34
Line: Wyoming -3, o/h: 60.5
Final Score: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl
Prediction: San Diego State 26, UTSA 23
Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/h: 48.5
Final Score: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
– 5 thoughts, reaction, analysis
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Forecast: Missouri 27, Army 21
Line: Army -7, o/h: 54
Final Score: Army 24, Missouri 22
– 5 thoughts, reaction, analysis
Frisco Bowl Classic
Prediction: Miami University 30, North Texas 26
Line: Miami University -2, o/h: 56.5
Final Score: Miami University 27, North Texas 14
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Prediction: Florida 34, UCF 20
Line: Florida -7, rpm: 56
Final Score: UCF 29, Florida 17
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Cancelled
Camellia Bowl
Prediction: Georgia State 27, Ball State 20
Line: Georgia State -6, o/u: 53.5
Final score:Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday December 27
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Matchup: Nevada vs West Michigan
Last year: cancelled
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Monday December 27
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Bowl Matchup: East Carolina vs Boston College
Last year: cancelled
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 12:00 p.m.
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Bowl Matchup: Houston vs Auburn
Last year: cancelled
SERVPRO First Aid Bowl
tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Matchup: Air Force vs Louisville
Last year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
tuesday 28 december
ESPN, 6:45 PM
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
Bowl Matchup: Texas Tech vs Mississippi State
Last year: West Virginia 24, Army 21
San Diego County Credit Union Vacation Bowl
tuesday 28 december
FOX, 8 p.m.
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Bowl Matchup: NC State vs UCLA
Last year: cancelled
Bowl with guaranteed price
tuesday 28 december
FOX, 10:15 PM
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Matchup: West Virginia vs Minnesota
Last year: cancelled
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Bowl Matchup: SMU vs Virginia
New Era pinstripe bowl
Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Matchup: Virginia Tech vs Maryland
Last year: cancelled
Cheez It Bowl
Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 5:45 PM
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Clemson vs Iowa State
Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34
Valero Alamo Bowl
Wednesday December 29
ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Oklahoma vs Oregon
Last year: Texas 55, Colorado 23
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Matchup: North Carolina vs South Carolina
Last year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 3 p.m.
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Matchup: Purdue vs Tennessee
Last year: cancelled
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Matchup: Wisconsin vs Arizona State
Last year: cancelled
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday December 31
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Matchup: Wake Forest vs Rutgers
Last year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday December 31
CBS, 12:30 pm
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Miami vs Washington State
Last year: cancelled
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday December 31
Sports bar stool, 2:00 pm
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
Bowl Matchup: Central Michigan vs Boise State
Last year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
Outback Bowl
Saturday January 1st
ESPN2, 12:00 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Penn State vs Arkansas
Last year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Saturday January 1st
ABC, 1:00 PM
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Matchup: Iowa vs Kentucky
Last year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
Mercari Texas Bowl
tuesday 4 january
ESPN, Time 9:00 PM
NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bowl Matchup: Kansas State vs LSU
Last year: cancelled
– College Football Playoff & New Years Six Schedule
NEXT: New Years Six Bowl Schedule, College Football Playoff
Sources
2/ https://collegefootballnews.com/2021/12/bowl-game-schedule-matchups-predictions-previews-lines-how-to-watch-2021-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]