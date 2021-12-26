Tennis news: Denis Shapovalov tests Covid positive ahead of Australian Open





Australian Open boss Craig Tiley warned there would be positive Covid cases among players, but as he points out, the diagnosis may not be as bad as it sounds.

Canadian star Denis Shapovalov is the first international tennis star this summer to test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Australia. News Corp reported on Thursday that the world No. 14, Shapovalov, was one of the first players to enter the country ahead of his scheduled ATP Cup entry in Sydney. But the 22-year-old revealed on social media Sunday morning that he was the last entrant to this month’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi to test positive for the virus. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > “Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid upon my arrival in Sydney,” Shapovalov wrote. “I follow all protocols, including isolation and inform the people I have been in contact with. “Right now I’m experiencing mild symptoms and I’m looking forward to getting back on track when it’s safe to do so. “Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday.” It is now unlikely that Shapovalov will be able to play in the ATP Cup, which starts on Saturday – or at least the start of the tournament – as he enters a isolation period of at least 10 days. Canada’s first game against the United States is scheduled for Sunday. Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley confirmed official protocols on Wednesday, which include full vaccination or medical clearance for all players. They must also return a negative test in the 72 hours before flying to Australia. Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur also tested positive after Abu Dhabi, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew before the event started. “We are dealing with a variant that is challenging because it is highly contagious,” Tiley said this week. “Our challenge this year will be positive cases. “We’ve modeled the potential of positive cases – there will be positive cases – and it’s just how we manage them and manage the location and the necessary isolation that comes with them. “Players who test positive now… they will complete a period where they are no longer contagious, when they shed the virus they will be fine. “So getting positive now is probably a good thing if you want to get positive. “Never going positive (is better), but if it becomes a situation where you want to play the Australian Open, your timing (to test positive) would be now, so the great thing is that everyone has been vaccinated.” The Australian Open kicks off on January 17, and most players will land in the country over the next few days on tournament-hosted charter flights.

