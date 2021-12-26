Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney

World number 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney, he said on Sunday, pointing to the virus threat to the Australian Open. The 22-year-old was one of the first players to enter Australia ahead of the January 1 ATP Cup team event, where he would play for Canada, and with the first Grand Slam of the year in three weeks. He said on Twitter that he was experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating – the latest player to compete at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi this month to contract coronavirus.

“Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid on my arrival in Sydney,” Shapovalov said.

“I follow all protocols, including isolation and let the people I’ve been in contact with know.

“Right now I’m experiencing mild symptoms and I’m looking forward to getting back on the track when it’s safe to do so.”

Shapovalov played Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi, with the Spanish superstar later also testing positive for Covid, sending his plans for the Australian Open into chaos.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said last week he was confident the former world number one would still play at the Melbourne event, which kicks off on January 17.

“Players who test positive now will complete a period until they are no longer contagious and they are fine,” Tiley told reporters.

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur also tested positive after playing in Abu Dhabi.