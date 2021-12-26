Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ‘had a hard time in the end’, top Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — Stephen Curry knew the answer.

The Golden State Warriors observatory knew that after leading its undermanned team to an impressive 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day Saturday in front of a loud, sold-out crowd at Footprint Center, the proud team had just won. his best win of the season.

“I think all things considered, yeah,” Curry said after dropping 33 points on the Suns. “Nice to win at Christmas, nice to win on the road against the best record in the league, with few hands. The whole different context of the situation – a huge win. Everyone gave their best. It was a great atmosphere. Just hard it out at the end, and of course Otto [Porter Jr.] took it over the piece, so that was huge all the way around.”

With the win, the Warriors jumped half a game ahead of the Suns, with a league record of 27-6. In the process, Curry, who went just 4-for-21 from the field at the end of last month in Phoenix, built more momentum for the MVP campaign that picked up steam as the Warriors piled up win after win.

“Steph was great,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Faced with that defense with so much focus on him, three of our best marksmen missed, for him to see that kind of defense and make his way to 33 points — he was a plus-24 — so even if he didn’t make shots, he still influenced the game by pulling the defense in. Steph was brilliant, as was Draymond [Green] — I thought [Kevon] Looney did a great job too, so it was a great team win.”

What made this particular win even more impressive was that the Warriors did it without so many rotational players — against a healthy Suns squad, in the NBA showcase at Christmas. With Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody all in health and safety protocols, along with several assistant coaches, Andre Iguodala (knee swelling) still outside and Klay Thompson (Achilles/ACL rehab) and James Wiseman (meniscus rehab) still a few weeks after their return, the Warriors used a variety of different lineups to slow down a Suns team that’s been high in the saddle for over a month.

In what has become common during the early Warriors’ charmed beginnings, they received contributions from all sides of the roster. Veteran striker Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter — he hit several clutch shots in the closing moments — to seal a win that gave the Warriors even more confidence as they rolled into January with Thompson on the way back. Curry said he spoke to Porter a few times before signing with the organization over the summer and always believed he could still put together appearances like he did against the Suns.

“Of course,” Curry said. “Don’t respect him like that. That guy can shoot the ball – I know he’s had a lot of injuries and stuff, but he’s been trying his best since he came here this summer. And you could tell he does look confident – confident and in control with what he was trying to do, coming to his spots and taking them down, so it’s big.”

Aside from Porter’s big shots, the Warriors got an unexpected lift from recent 10-day signee Quinndary Weatherspoon, who went 3-for-3 off the field in 14 minutes while opening some eyes with his defense. After the game, he said several people in the organization said it was Thompson who sang his praises to the front office after watching Weatherspoon defend him during several G League drills.

“I’ve been working with Klay for three weeks now and he has told the organization how I hunted and defended him to better get him back,” Weatherspoon said. “So I thought it was going to happen, so I just tried to get ready and stay positive.”

Positivity radiated from the Warriors’ locker room on Saturday, especially when Curry cast out some demons he’d had at Christmas in the past. In Saturday’s game, Curry had not scored 20 runs in a Christmas game over eight previous games. After coming out victorious on Saturday as he went 10-for-27 from the field, Curry knows his team still looks like a group that is growing towards the kind of championship battle many in the league didn’t know. that this could happen again when the season started.

“We were here a few weeks ago and it didn’t go the way we wanted,” said Curry. “But we fought really hard, had the chance in the second half to steal the win, so to feel the atmosphere, to understand the margins of what wins a game even if you leave so many guys behind. Our defensive presence tonight was unreal Everyone who set foot on the ground took that personally, and we stuck with it. So a step in the right direction as we look at the play-offs – which are still four months away.”