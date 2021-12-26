India’s No.1 Test Cricket Team aims to conquer the last frontier in South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India’s chances in South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo … [+] Images/Getty Images)

This isn’t exactly Australia in the early 2000s when their all-powerful test team labeled India’s rugged terrain as the last frontier that wiped out all adversaries around the world.

Quick history lesson before we get into India’s bid on history. Steve Waughs’ men set a record 15 tests on the 2001 tour of India after an unbeaten home summer in all formats against meek opponents West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Australia, which hadn’t won a series in India in more than three decades, beat the hosts in the first Test and a similar result appeared in the next game. That was before one of the great collaborations between VVS Laxman – rated second best in an innings by cricket bible Wisden – and Rahul Dravid caused one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Test history as India somehow series for the ages.

Three years later, Australia – with their core intact even though the Waugh twins retired – finally reached their final piece of the puzzle with a 2-1 win over India to conquer the entire testing landscape.

Australia had a nice triumph in India in 2004.

Right now the Test team’s No. 1 is India, which has been branded with Waugh’s famous lexicon as they look for a first-ever Test triumph in South Africa – a site that has traditionally proved difficult due to the added pace and bounce.

“We have worked very hard to win series outside of India,” said Vice Captain KL Rahul ahead of the first test, which began at Centurion on December 26. “We’ve won series in England and Australia, which gives us a lot of confidence. We haven’t won a series in South Africa, which gives us extra motivation to give our best.”

India has had the odd success, but hasn’t been able to compete long enough against the perennially tough South Africa. But times have changed and the ever-competitive South Africa, arguably the most consistent test team of the last three decades, is in a slump after losing five of their last eight home tests. Instability has increased off the pitch amid a racism saga threatening to cause a stir for South Africa’s cricket governing body.

Usually blessed with a reservoir of talent, the Proteas don’t have the tireless stars that have been the focal point of the team for so long – AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla. Their percussion – normally so rock solid and hard to crack – therefore looks fragile and now depends on the new skipper Dean Elgar, who is a return to the hard-bitten South African batter of yesteryear.

They’ve got Aiden Markram and goalkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock adding some much-needed dynamism, but India’s accomplished bowling attack led by talisman Jasprit Bumrah will picture their chances.

Their vaunted attack is also shorthanded without speedster Anrich Nortje, but star Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Duanne Olivier should be asking India’s batters – who have traditionally wrestled in South Africa – plenty of questions.

Without being too simplistic, it feels like this potentially memorable series will depend on Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is under immense pressure after being unceremoniously dumped as skipper of the ODI team and masterbatting a strange two-year drought. has endured without an international century.

Virat Kohli has a lot of pressure going into the series.

AFP via Getty Images



The ever combative Kohli will no doubt arm himself for a return to his brilliant best in an effort to lead a new legacy shaping the triumph for India. He does have support from an experienced batting order and the mercurial talent of Rishabh Pant, who will make his Tets debut in South Africa.

India’s well-rounded team, which has seen them achieve historic triumphs in Australia and England in recent years, have prepared them well to finally end their curse in South Africa and they are rightly starting as favorites for the three-match series that played behind closed doors. It also ushers in a new era with Dravid replacing the high profile Ravi Shastri as head coach.

But until they’re eliminated, South Africa still has history on their side and has reminded India of their jinx in a battle for the brain games. “India is number one in the world for a reason, but the fact that we play in our own backyard gives us an advantage,” said Elgar.

India is not as unstoppable as that great Australian team in the early 2000s and can never really claim to dominate the whole landscape as they unfortunately don’t play Pakistan in Tests for political reasons.

Still, final limit or not, Kohlis’ men know a series win will further cement their status as Indias greatest Test side of all time.

If that happens, Kohli will surely have a wide grin, which has become increasingly rare during this period of uproar.