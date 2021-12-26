UCLA Football takes on NC State in Holiday Bowl amid COVID-19 concerns

It’s been four years since the Bruins last made a bowling game, and while they may have accepted an invite and made the trip to San Diego, the drought won’t be over until they actually hit the field.

UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) has already confirmed two players as unavailable for the upcoming Holiday Bowl against No. 18 NC State (9-3, 6-2 ACC) on Tuesday, putting a damper on the team’s long-awaited return to the postseason. Striker Qwuantrezz Knight, the Bruins’ lead tackler and one of their most vocal leaders, announced late Thursday night that he would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, and offensive lineman Atonio Mafi was also quarantined on Friday, according to a Facebook mail from his father.

The exact number of players forced to stay at Westwood has yet to be determined, but the rest of the team has already left for San Diego to settle in for the weekend.

Coach Chip Kelly said he will continue to emphasize “Operation 22” – the 22 hours a day players don’t spend on team activities – to prevent further outbreaks.

“We have them for two hours a day, and what do they do the rest of the time? I think our kids have done really well,” Kelly said. “We have continued to emphasize that as a group and we are rooting for you.”

Knight had already gone to two bowl games during his previous stops in Maryland and Kent State, but players like Mafi who spent the past four years at UCLA never made it to the postseason at the college level.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, barring any last-minute changes or positive tests, is one of those players who came in alongside Kelly in 2018 and finally scratched and clawed his way into a bowl bid this fall. So for the 978 pass attempts and 353 rush attempts he has amassed in his career, Tuesday night will be his first in a bowl game.

“We’ve been chewing since the last game,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I think it brings a level of excitement to the guys to change the environment and go out and play in front of some of our fans and things like that.”

Leaning back a bit with the pandemic and the post-season hiatus is the Bruins’ real adversary, the Wolfpack.

It’s been more than 60 years since UCLA and NC State last faced each other, with the Bruins winning both Los Angeles encounters 21-12 and 7-0 in 1959 and 1960 respectively. The Wolfpack returns to Southern California in a very different position from when they were on that mid-century series — up until that point, they’d only appeared in one bowl game, which they lost.

NC State has now gone to seven bowls in the past eight seasons, has already won three, and the program has racked up nine wins in three of the past five years. UCLA hasn’t achieved that feat once, let alone three times, since 2014.

Coach Dave Doeren is 87-53 with four bowl wins in the past decade, and he has turned the Wolfpack into one of the most consistent offensive teams in the country since he took over in 2013. For the fourth time in the past five seasons , NC State averaged more than 30 points per game in 2021, clearly a far cry from the team knocked out by UCLA three generations ago.

A key to that prolific offense this season was quarterback Devin Leary, who is third in the ACC with a 157.0 passer rating to go along with his 35 touchdowns and 3,433 yards through the air. Before Kelly got excited about the Wolfpack’s backfield tandem of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person or their hyperactive defense, Kelly’s first thoughts about the team were praising Leary.

“Really good football team, their quarterback is excellent,” Kelly said. “His TD-to-interception ratio is off the charts.”

On the other side of the ball, NC State plays a 3-3 stack designed to avoid big runs, something UCLA leaned heavily on with Zach Charbonnet, Brittain Brown and an offensive line of future NFL talents.

Thompson-Robinson identified linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle as the most dangerous weapons the Wolfpack boast of on defense, leading them in tackles and combined for 17.0 tackles for losses, four interceptions and five pass breakups. NC State has forced 15 interceptions this season, and Thompson-Robinson said he knows he needs to be extra careful in his decision making to account for that.

“Really, really good talented squad out there at the back and can really hurt you that way,” said Thompson-Robinson. “They lead in interceptions, so I definitely have to be careful about where I pick my spots and where I’m going with the ball.”

The Bruins have been 5-3 when Thompson-Robinson doesn’t roll an interception for the last two years, 4-2 when he gets one and 1-1 when he gets two. Perhaps the more telling statistic is how well UCLA plays the ball, 8-1 when they rush for over 200 and 7-0 when going for over 225 this season.

Brown will return as part of that ground attack after missing the last two games of the regular season with injury. Although he didn’t arrive on campus until 2020 after his move from Duke, Brown said he knows it will be a special feeling to take to the field for the last time on Tuesday in a UCLA jersey.

“It’s an exciting feeling to have one more to finish college career, which is something I’ve been looking forward to for the past few weeks,” said Brown. “If we go there to San Diego and have everyone’s family there, we’ll have to foot the bill.”

UCLA arrived in San Diego and checked into the team hotel Friday night, and after some team activities like Sea World and the San Diego Zoo over the Christmas weekend, they kick off Tuesday at 5 p.m. against NC State in Petco Park.

