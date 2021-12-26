Angels Academy looking for progress in 2022 | Sport





The COVID-19 pandemic has put many sports at risk, but Angels Academy, a table tennis club in Spanish Town, is looking out. Academy founder and coach Richard Davidson says his club plans to expand the playing area, open a homework center and offer music lessons by 2022. The expansion is supported by Davidson’s desire to give the youngsters in his care at Angels a chance at a fulfilling life when their days at the table are over. “I’ve seen where many athletes in different sports represented not only Jamaica, but also their parish, their clubs, and basically, we use this terminology, we see them kicking stones in the latter part of their lives. My goal is to build professionals at the academy. So even if they don’t do well academically, they have a skill to fall back on in their final days,” he explained on Thursday. A major project is to expand the play area by covering a space behind the main Angels Community Center building, and Davidson is seeking sponsors. “Hopefully my goal for that is by mid-2022, and we also want to include music activities, so we’re looking for sponsorships to maybe buy a drum, a keyboard, a guitar and a saxophone,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of players to COVID,” Davidson revealed. “But I don’t worry about that, because I normally never advertise my program. It’s always referral, so I’m not worried about the numbers. Once the school reopens, I can say again that Angels will be full,” he added. Launched in 2010, the Academy has had its fair share of success and four of its players have been invited to join the Hopes program organized by the International Table Tennis Federation. As the pandemic restricted travel, the last of them, 11-year-old Keeara White, had to participate via the internet. “Unfortunately, due to COVID, it was not possible to travel this year, so we had to take online classes. They sent the exercises. We looked at the exercises for the sessions and we had nine sessions online,” he recalls. “She did very well throughout the training camp and she is one to note going forward,” said Davidson in honor of the St Jago Preparatory student. White followed in the footsteps of Davidson’s daughter Kelsey, Liana Campbell and Navia Scott, who previously participated in the Hopes program. “It brings tears to my eyes. It keeps me motivated. It is now my dream to have a player who qualifies for the next round of Hopes’, he decided, with the aim of selecting a player from Jamaica, from the Pan-American Hopes stage to the International round with 20 players.

