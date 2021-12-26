Carson Wentz Delivers In Fourth Quarter To Bring Short-Handed Colts Closer To Playoffs – Indianapolis Colts Blog

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Indianapolis Colts were without their top four offensive linemen on Saturday. They also didn’t have their All-Pro linebacker. They also lost their starting tight end on the second offensive snap of the game.

The Colts sometimes didn’t play great football. But with their playoff hopes uncertain, they got clutch throws from quarterback Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter, beating the faltering Arizona Cardinals 22-16.

The win increased the Colts’ playoff chances to 95%. The door is also not closed to those who win the AFC South as they are behind first place Tennessee by a game. The Titans hold the tiebreaker with two games to go thanks to the season’s win over the Colts.

“I’m telling you, it was really exciting and impressive,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said of Saturday’s win. “We talked about it being a complete squad. This is a good football team that we beat today. They won a lot of games. Really proud of the team. You start to think, ‘What can’t we do?'”

Saturday’s win by the Colts (9-6) was arguably bigger than their Week 15 win against New England, as their roster was even more exhausted in the second quarter.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Cardinals. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Colts entered the game without starting center Ryan Kelly (personal), left keeper Quenton Nelson (reserve/COVID-19 list), right keeper Mark Glowinski (reserve/COVID-19 list), linebacker Darius Leonard (reserve/COVID-19) list) and safety Khari Willis (reserve/COVID-19 list). They then lost tight end Jack Doyle and left Eric Fisher in the match.

There were times when it looked like the Colts would struggle to get anything offensive going because the careers weren’t always there to run Jonathan Taylor back and Wentz’s accuracy wasn’t always great.

But it didn’t matter when Wentz made two big throws on the same drive, one to TY Hilton and the other to Dezmon Patmon on the touchdown that decided the game. It was the Colts’ sixth win in their last seven games.

“A gutty performance,” Irsay said of Wentz. “He stuck there, made some big throws at the end that we needed. And you have to give him credit. The quarterback has to be on the winning side of the coin in his case. That’s all you expect.”

Promising trend: The magic number for the Colts to win is 100. They went 9-0 this season as Taylor rushed over at least 100 yards. The second year he backtracked, he reached nearly half that total during his first carry of the game, when he rushed 43 yards. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, finished with 108 yards on 27 carries. Taylor also tied Colts great Edgerrin James for the second most rushing 100-yard (nine) plays in a single season in Colts history.

QB breakdown: Wentz looked shaky and didn’t always have his feet on the ground as he snapped behind the makeshift attack line. But he settled in the fourth quarter to make the big plays the Colts needed. Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. More impressively, on out-of-numbers pitches, he was 13-of-16 for 193 yards with both touchdowns.

Dazzling NextGen Stats: Taylor reached a maximum speed of 20.74 mph on his 43-yard run in the first quarter, the fourth fastest speed of a ball carrier this season. His 43-yard run was his fifth run of at least 40 yards this season. No other NFL player has had more than two rushes of at least 40 yards this season.