Sports
Carson Wentz Delivers In Fourth Quarter To Bring Short-Handed Colts Closer To Playoffs – Indianapolis Colts Blog
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Indianapolis Colts were without their top four offensive linemen on Saturday. They also didn’t have their All-Pro linebacker. They also lost their starting tight end on the second offensive snap of the game.
The Colts sometimes didn’t play great football. But with their playoff hopes uncertain, they got clutch throws from quarterback Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter, beating the faltering Arizona Cardinals 22-16.
The win increased the Colts’ playoff chances to 95%. The door is also not closed to those who win the AFC South as they are behind first place Tennessee by a game. The Titans hold the tiebreaker with two games to go thanks to the season’s win over the Colts.
“I’m telling you, it was really exciting and impressive,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said of Saturday’s win. “We talked about it being a complete squad. This is a good football team that we beat today. They won a lot of games. Really proud of the team. You start to think, ‘What can’t we do?'”
Saturday’s win by the Colts (9-6) was arguably bigger than their Week 15 win against New England, as their roster was even more exhausted in the second quarter.
The Colts entered the game without starting center Ryan Kelly (personal), left keeper Quenton Nelson (reserve/COVID-19 list), right keeper Mark Glowinski (reserve/COVID-19 list), linebacker Darius Leonard (reserve/COVID-19) list) and safety Khari Willis (reserve/COVID-19 list). They then lost tight end Jack Doyle and left Eric Fisher in the match.
There were times when it looked like the Colts would struggle to get anything offensive going because the careers weren’t always there to run Jonathan Taylor back and Wentz’s accuracy wasn’t always great.
But it didn’t matter when Wentz made two big throws on the same drive, one to TY Hilton and the other to Dezmon Patmon on the touchdown that decided the game. It was the Colts’ sixth win in their last seven games.
“A gutty performance,” Irsay said of Wentz. “He stuck there, made some big throws at the end that we needed. And you have to give him credit. The quarterback has to be on the winning side of the coin in his case. That’s all you expect.”
Promising trend: The magic number for the Colts to win is 100. They went 9-0 this season as Taylor rushed over at least 100 yards. The second year he backtracked, he reached nearly half that total during his first carry of the game, when he rushed 43 yards. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, finished with 108 yards on 27 carries. Taylor also tied Colts great Edgerrin James for the second most rushing 100-yard (nine) plays in a single season in Colts history.
QB breakdown: Wentz looked shaky and didn’t always have his feet on the ground as he snapped behind the makeshift attack line. But he settled in the fourth quarter to make the big plays the Colts needed. Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. More impressively, on out-of-numbers pitches, he was 13-of-16 for 193 yards with both touchdowns.
Dazzling NextGen Stats: Taylor reached a maximum speed of 20.74 mph on his 43-yard run in the first quarter, the fourth fastest speed of a ball carrier this season. His 43-yard run was his fifth run of at least 40 yards this season. No other NFL player has had more than two rushes of at least 40 yards this season.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/blog/indianapolis-colts/post/_/id/27080/carson-wentz-delivers-in-the-fourth-quarter-to-move-shorthanded-colts-closer-to-playoffs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]