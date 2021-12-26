Live Match Blog – England vs Australia 3rd Test 2021/22 – Cricket Insights

1m ago

MONKEY

Scott Boland’s Boxing Day Test debut could pave the way for the next generation of Indigenous cricketers. He entered rare company on the MCG on Sunday when his Baggy Green was presented to him by injured star Josh Hazlewood. Boland is only the second Indigenous man to play test cricket for Australia, after decorated pacer Jason Gillespie. The 32-year-old was recognized as Australia’s 463rd test cricketer before playing in a Welcome To Country special.

An Aboriginal XI famously toured England in 1868, but in the 153 years since, First Nations Australians haven’t always had a natural path to cricket. Although Gillespie became a real star to finish his ten-year international career with 259 Test wickets, it took another 25 years for an Indigenous man to make his debut. But Boland, hailing from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of ​​Victoria, will become a source of inspiration after reaching the pinnacle of Australian cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner has become a staple of the Australian women’s team, while Faith Thomas played one Test in 1958.

“Aboriginal people, where they excelled, have gone into sports where they think there’s an opportunity, such as AFL, rugby league, boxing,” said Justin Mohamed, Cricket Australia’s Indigenous Advisory Chairman. “For some reason that wasn’t seen as a real opportunity in cricket and that’s what we hope to change.

“You hear of cricketers who have come through who came to the MCG and watched Dennis Lillee or Jeff Thompson inspire them. You hear of athletes who said they saw Cathy Freeman in 2000 (at the Sydney Olympics) and that inspired them about the next Olympian. Hopefully there’s the six, eight or ten year old who looks at something like that and says, ‘that’s what I want to do’.”