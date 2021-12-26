Fantasy Football Week 16 quarterback rankings: COVID absences, injuries and underperformance take their toll

As we gear up for Week 16, COVID remains one of the defining features of the football landscape, with Jared Goff, Tyler Huntley and Taysom Hill among those on the COVID list in the QB position. And since Lamar Jackson has also been ruled out with an ankle injury, the position continues to look pretty superficial.

Week 15 saw just 38 passing touchdowns thrown in 32 QB games, the lowest total in a full-schedule week since Week 15 of 2018. Passing production accounted for just 14.17 Fantasy points per QB game last week. , the season’s lowest total and , again, the lowest total since week 15 of 2018. In an era where passing production has essentially increased year on year, the second half of this season has fallen sharply, and this has just influenced elite quarterbacks as much as the lower tiers, with a few notable exceptions.

That makes it hard to know who to trust in this Fantasy playoff week. For example, Dak Prescott has averaged just 12.6 points per game over his past five games, while Kyler Murray has not made it to 20 in any of his last two games. Patrick Mahomes has been wildly inconsistent and, oh yeah, Tom Brady just lost his top three goals this season.

Here are my QB rankings for week 16. If you want to see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go here.

Justin Herbert @HOU Tom Brady @CAR Josh Allen @NE Jalen hurts against NYG Patrick Mahomes vs. PIT Aaron Rodgers vs. CLE Kyler Murray vs. IND Matthew Stafford @MIN Dak Prescott vs. WASC Russell Wilson vs. CHIA Joe Burrow vs. BALL Tua Tagovailoa @NO Kirk Cousins ​​vs. LAR Matt Ryan vs. DET Ben Roethlisberger @KC Cam Newton vs TB Derek Carr vs. PINE TREE Trevor Lawrence @NYJ Carson Wentz @ARI Ian Book vs. MIA Nick Foles @SEA Mac Jones vs BUF

