Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 quarterback rankings: COVID absences, injuries and underperformance take their toll
As we gear up for Week 16, COVID remains one of the defining features of the football landscape, with Jared Goff, Tyler Huntley and Taysom Hill among those on the COVID list in the QB position. And since Lamar Jackson has also been ruled out with an ankle injury, the position continues to look pretty superficial.
Week 15 saw just 38 passing touchdowns thrown in 32 QB games, the lowest total in a full-schedule week since Week 15 of 2018. Passing production accounted for just 14.17 Fantasy points per QB game last week. , the season’s lowest total and , again, the lowest total since week 15 of 2018. In an era where passing production has essentially increased year on year, the second half of this season has fallen sharply, and this has just influenced elite quarterbacks as much as the lower tiers, with a few notable exceptions.
That makes it hard to know who to trust in this Fantasy playoff week. For example, Dak Prescott has averaged just 12.6 points per game over his past five games, while Kyler Murray has not made it to 20 in any of his last two games. Patrick Mahomes has been wildly inconsistent and, oh yeah, Tom Brady just lost his top three goals this season.
Here are my QB rankings for week 16. If you want to see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go here.
Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 16 QB Ranking
- Justin Herbert @HOU
- Tom Brady @CAR
- Josh Allen @NE
- Jalen hurts against NYG
- Patrick Mahomes vs. PIT
- Aaron Rodgers vs. CLE
- Kyler Murray vs. IND
- Matthew Stafford @MIN
- Dak Prescott vs. WASC
- Russell Wilson vs. CHIA
- Joe Burrow vs. BALL
- Tua Tagovailoa @NO
- Kirk Cousins vs. LAR
- Matt Ryan vs. DET
- Ben Roethlisberger @KC
- Cam Newton vs TB
- Derek Carr vs. PINE TREE
- Trevor Lawrence @NYJ
- Carson Wentz @ARI
- Ian Book vs. MIA
- Nick Foles @SEA
- Mac Jones vs BUF
2021 NFL jerseys now available
The new NFL season has arrived! Win or lose, you can buy jerseys, shirts, hats and more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-week-16-quarterback-rankings-covid-absences-injuries-underperformance-take-their-toll/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]