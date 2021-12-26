Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu receives gong on New Year’s list along with many other stars





Tennis star Emma Raducanu will lead a huge list of British sporting icons who will be given a gong on the new year’s honors list. The 19-year-old US Open champion is being tipped to become the youngest ever winner of an MBE for her extraordinary success in New York. She swept past Leylah Fernandez in the final, 6-4, 6-3, to win the women’s singles tennis title just months after completing her A-levels. After being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year, she is expected to receive an honor from the Queen for ending a perfect year. A Whitehall insider said: “In a year marred by Covid, sports heroes gave us a reason to be happy. “It is true that they are being rewarded for their remarkable success.” Meanwhile, Kate Garraway, 54-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter, is lining up to receive a gong in recognition of her 32-year broadcasting career, which includes her award-winning documentary on her husband Derek Draper’s fight against Covid. Kate is likely to receive an MBE or CBE for her many years of dedication to her profession. The honor follows heartache after her former political adviser husband, 54, was hospitalized at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 after falling seriously ill with the coronavirus. Heroes of the Covid crisis will also be recognized for their remarkable efforts during the pandemic. The government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, who was knighted as early as 2019 for his services to open up clinical science, is likely to be awarded. And Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, should also be mentioned as the Queen pays tribute to those who have led the UK through the crisis. Elsewhere, Mel B will receive an MBE in recognition of her services to victims of domestic violence. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up here for our daily newsletter. The 46-year-old Spice Girl and Women’s Aid protector has boldly opened up about her own experience of abuse and campaigned relentlessly for change, taking her crusade to Downing Street in 2019. The pop star even fronted a Women’s Aid campaign, a music video called Love Should Not Hurt, in which she portrayed a character who was a badly beaten victim of violence. Meanwhile, sources say that stars of England football team Gareth Southgates, who stormed to the Euro 2020 final to lose Italy, will also be honored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/tennis-sensation-emma-raducanu-handed-25785444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos