Sports
Hockey boys beat Antigo in overtime to close grueling piece | Sport
The Baldwin-Woodville boys’ hockey team just played five games in a nine-day period last week and set a 4-1 record.
The most recent was a 2-1 win over Antigo in double overtime on December 18.
Sam Sykora won it after 4 minutes 36 seconds of the second extra session with the assist of Davis Paulsen.
We controlled most overtime and were able to take advantage of a nice drop pass from Davis Paulsen to free Sam Sykora who beat his keeper clean on a one-on-one chance, Trickle said. BW defeated Antigo 44-34, including 7-0 in the extra sessions.
I think you should give Antigo a lot of credit, said BW coach Lucas Trickle. They played in Hayward the night before and then took the two hour bus ride to our house with a smaller roster but they have some nice players playing many minutes.
Our forecheck did a good job creating some turnover, but we need to do a better job getting pucks into the net and crashing the net when we do. We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that would have allowed us to extend our lead. The Hawks finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
Trenton Veenendaal scored B-W’s first goal 33 seconds into the game with Brennen Sanders and Bazl Cook on assists. Garrett Husnick scored Antigos’ only goal at 15:24 in the third period.
Dominic Hite stopped 33 shots to take the win.
The Hawks are now 6-2 overall.
BW 7, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Hite stopped 11 shots for the team’s first shutout win on December 16. Meanwhile, BW punctuated RAM goalkeeper Brecken Hagen with 48 shots.
Our coaching staff felt like this was our most complete race in terms of effort up and down the lineup, Trickle continued. We battled for three periods which was good to see as we struggled to play a full game.
Sykora scored the first goal of the game 36 seconds into the game on assists from Cook and Veenendaal.
We started scoring quickly in the second team of the game, which seemed to get the boys going and we were able to add a few more in the first period, Trickle added. We felt that set the tone and you have to give credit to our kids for keeping their foot on the gas despite the score.
Jerome Dietzman and Cook scored two goals, while Sanders and Ryan Boeseneilers scored the other goals.
Veenendaal and Max Buhr each provided three assists, while Dietzman, Cook, Paulsen, Sykora Dylan Haney and Rhett Schweitzer each provided an assist.
The Hawks won another overtime game on December 14 thanks to Cook’s 7:34 goal in the extra session with Sykora on the assist.
Bazl Cook drove overtime turnover, beating a very good goalkeeper clean on a breakaway, Trickle said. I thought it was a clean competitive game and we were able to get one more bounce than Hayward. It’s always good to get a Middle Border Conference win along the way.
To say the game was a big battle for the Hawks would be an understatement.
Hayward definitely plays a different style than anyone we’ve played this year, Trickle said. They had a neutral zone trap that we didn’t see on tape, so it took us the better part of two periods to understand how to handle pucks and get into the zone.
Veenendaal scored B-W’s first goal with less than 90 seconds left in the second period on assists from Sykora and Cook. Hayward took the lead in the third at 13:44, but BW tied the score less than two minutes later when Buhr scored unassisted.
Hite stopped 21 shots to take the win.
