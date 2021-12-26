Sports
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals complain of mental flaws as skidding continues
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Despite being on the cusp of potentially making it to a playoff spot on Sunday, frustration began to boil with the Arizona Cardinals after Saturday night’s 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
A series of penalties and missed kicks led to the Cardinals’ third consecutive loss and fifth in their last eight games.
“We feel it, you see it,” said quarterback Kyler Murray. “It’s just that good teams don’t do that and we didn’t at the beginning of the season, and now you see, it destroys us at crucial moments where we just don’t score touchdowns because of that, or vice versa. off the ball.
“As a collective group, offensively and defensively, like it’s just mental mistakes that you just can’t keep making if we want to win these games that we know we have to win. I mean, it’s bad football.”
Arizona had 11 turnovers for 85 yards and kicker Matt Prater missed three kicks — two field goals and an extra point — to leave seven, potentially decisive, points on the field.
Even so, they are still in a position to secure a playoff spot on Sunday if any of the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings lose. It will be Arizona’s first playoff berth since 2015, when they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship game.
But Murray says he doesn’t want to play the kind of football that Arizona has been playing in the postseason lately.
“All you have to do is go in,” he said. “That’s all you have to do. But at the end of the day, we don’t want to play the way we play. We want to play and feel good about ourselves and what we’re doing. The point is, it’s fixable.
“We just have to look ourselves in the mirror, stop making these mistakes, because that game was very winable. But good teams don’t do that and at the moment we are not doing what we have to do.”
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals “continue to find ways to lose critical situations and penalties and the like”. He added: “We have to turn it around somewhere.”
Arizona, which started the season 7-0, has two games left. They will be with the Dallas Cowboys for a week starting Sunday, closing the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks. After Saturday night’s game, the Cardinals dropped to fifth in the NFC standings and from the lead in the NFC West.
That could all change again if the Los Angeles Rams, who claimed first place in the West after losing to Arizona, lose to the Vikings on Sunday.
One way for the Cardinals to get back to their winning ways, Kingsbury said, was to “focus on their job”.
“I think with some of the guys that are out, sometimes guys try to do too much and we just have to play it at a time, do your job, reset and do it again,” he said.
Chase Edmonds running back said Arizona should “ignore the noise” that comes with a third loss in a row. “We don’t need that now,” he said. “We can’t afford that now.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32938899/bad-football-kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals-lament-mental-mistakes-skid-continues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]