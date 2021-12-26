Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals complain of mental flaws as skidding continues

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Despite being on the cusp of potentially making it to a playoff spot on Sunday, frustration began to boil with the Arizona Cardinals after Saturday night’s 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

A series of penalties and missed kicks led to the Cardinals’ third consecutive loss and fifth in their last eight games.

“We feel it, you see it,” said quarterback Kyler Murray. “It’s just that good teams don’t do that and we didn’t at the beginning of the season, and now you see, it destroys us at crucial moments where we just don’t score touchdowns because of that, or vice versa. off the ball.

“As a collective group, offensively and defensively, like it’s just mental mistakes that you just can’t keep making if we want to win these games that we know we have to win. I mean, it’s bad football.”



Arizona had 11 turnovers for 85 yards and kicker Matt Prater missed three kicks — two field goals and an extra point — to leave seven, potentially decisive, points on the field.

Even so, they are still in a position to secure a playoff spot on Sunday if any of the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings lose. It will be Arizona’s first playoff berth since 2015, when they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship game.

But Murray says he doesn’t want to play the kind of football that Arizona has been playing in the postseason lately.

“All you have to do is go in,” he said. “That’s all you have to do. But at the end of the day, we don’t want to play the way we play. We want to play and feel good about ourselves and what we’re doing. The point is, it’s fixable.

“We just have to look ourselves in the mirror, stop making these mistakes, because that game was very winable. But good teams don’t do that and at the moment we are not doing what we have to do.”

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals “continue to find ways to lose critical situations and penalties and the like”. He added: “We have to turn it around somewhere.”

Arizona, which started the season 7-0, has two games left. They will be with the Dallas Cowboys for a week starting Sunday, closing the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks. After Saturday night’s game, the Cardinals dropped to fifth in the NFC standings and from the lead in the NFC West.

That could all change again if the Los Angeles Rams, who claimed first place in the West after losing to Arizona, lose to the Vikings on Sunday.

One way for the Cardinals to get back to their winning ways, Kingsbury said, was to “focus on their job”.

“I think with some of the guys that are out, sometimes guys try to do too much and we just have to play it at a time, do your job, reset and do it again,” he said.

Chase Edmonds running back said Arizona should “ignore the noise” that comes with a third loss in a row. “We don’t need that now,” he said. “We can’t afford that now.”