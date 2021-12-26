Argyle tennis striking volleying for shot on target – Cross Timbers Gazette | Southern Denton County | flower hill

Sports
Argyle tennis striking volleying for shot on target
Drew Van Wyk grew up in Minnesota and his first love was basketball.
The Argyle High School senior and his family moved to southern Denton County just before his freshman year of high school, and then he made the switch.
When I lived in Minnesota, my basketball coach told me about how his son played tennis, and he strongly advised me to try it, said Van Wyk. So at the beginning of my freshman year I decided to try tennis. This was the first sport I really wanted to get better at, which was a change for me because I wasn’t as motivated in previous sports.
Tennis certainly motivated Van Wyk, who reached the state tournament in boys’ doubles last year as a junior with his former partner, Wade Paquin.
For Van Wyk, whose other interests range from video games to cars to church and spending time with his family, it’s the personal responsibility in tennis that appeals to him most.
Whatever you want to put in, you’ll get out, said Van Wyk. Tennis is such an individual sport that if you want to be good, you can do it if you work towards it.
Van Wyk and Paquin advanced to the 2020-21 state quarterfinals before being defeated by Center High School’s Ian Williams and Jack Callen Watlington 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
The senior from Argyle, who is also a member of the National Honor Society and the school choir, said qualifying for state last season was special to him.
It was a great experience, said Van Wyk. I enjoyed the process as it was one of my goals that I wanted to achieve before I left high school. I also liked that my partner Wade started working before graduating.
Argyle tennis coach Adam Mihok said Van Wyk brings strong leadership and an assortment of skills to the Argyle tennis program and said he has a number of goals ahead of him this season.
My goals for Drew this year are to see him win a district title, then a regional title, and get further than last year in the state tournament, Mihok said. Of course everyone says they want to win a state championship and eventually [I] only [want] to see how he continues to develop and develop as a player.
But that is not everything.
I also want to help find a good fit for him to play at the next level in college or at a university that will be a great academic and athletic fit for him, Mihok said. Hell became just such a spectacular asset to college, so I work with him and try to communicate with college coaches and give them his information to know his strengths and weaknesses.
Mihok said it is not certain at the moment whether Van Wyk will play doubles or singles again.
At this point, we don’t know what Drew will be playing, Mihok said. We would find a specific path that best suits him to make it to the state tournament. He might end up playing singles, he might end up playing doubles.
We would look at the landscape and see what the best option is for him as it relates to some of the stronger teams in our region and whether they play singles and doubles and then we would try to come up with a solution for him.
Mihok said he has seen good signs in doubles early on.
He is currently playing with Austin Lewis and they have just won the Mansfield tournament which is a 6A tournament, Mihok said. So yeah, that looks promising there and they played pretty well there on the field.
Van Wyk also said he is optimistic about what he and the Argyle tennis team can achieve in 2022.
The transition with my new partner will be interesting, said Van Wyk. It will take a lot of hard work to make it. But I see a lot of potential.
Favorites of Van Wyk
Favorite Athlete: Novak Djokovic
Favorite Sports Team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite food: A good deep dish pizza
Favorite movie: Ford vs Ferrari
Favorite TV show: Parks and Rec
Book Currently Reading: Winning by Tim Grover and the Bible
Sources
2/ https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/2021/12/25/argyle-tennis-standout-volleying-for-shot-at-state/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
