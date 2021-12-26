Women’s National Ice Hockey Camp Starts At Kaza: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Mandi, December 25 The second National Ice Hockey Development Camp kicked off today in Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti District. Minister of Technical Education Ram Lal Markanda opened the event. Before the first game, a tribute was paid to Spiti’s ice hockey player Karma Yeshe Khando. Ice hockey players from different states participate in the event. Additional district magistrate Mohan Dutt Sharma said Winter Olympics could also be hosted here. Spiti is now identified with ice hockey in the country. Addressing the audience, Markanda said: “A national women’s development camp in Spiti will boost the tourism industry. This time, the women’s national ice hockey championship will be held in Kaza.” “We are going to build a high-altitude sports center at Kaza where national and international competitions can be held. There will be an international ice skiing competition in Lahaul and Spiti,” he said. “We started ice hockey here in 2019 and in just three years we organized a national competition. The women’s national ice hockey championship kicks off on January 16. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur have been invited to that event,” said Markanda. The minister expressed his condolences on the death of the ice hockey player and decided to donate Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased. In addition, every year, the Karma Yeshe Khando Memorial Award is presented to the best player among Spiti’s ice hockey players and a prize pool of Rs 25,000 is also released. Khando studied in class VIII. Last year, Khando participated in the women’s national ice hockey championship in Gulmarg from Himachal and played an important role in achieving the bronze medal.

