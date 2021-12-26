: WTT Youth Candidate 2022





ITTF , , , . , . WTT Star Contender, / 15 19 7 Contender, Under 11, U13, U15, U17 U19 32. WTT Youth Contender, , . , , 2021 , . World Table Tennis Star Contender Contender -, , WTT Feeder, Grad Smash. , . 2021 WTT COVID-19, . , WTT Youth Competitor, , 15,000 800 Youth Star Competitor Youth Competitor . : . . , . , . , WTT: 2022 Calendar Event Youth Star Contender February WTT Youth Star contenders Tunis, Tunis (TUN): Feb 2-6 WTT Youth Star Contender, TBC (TBC): TBC March 8-12 April WTT Youth Star Contender, Otocec (SLO) March 29-April 2 June- WTT Youth Star Contender, TBC (TBC): TBC June September * WTT Youth Star Contestant: Skopje (MKD) Sep 7-11 October WTT Youth Star Contender, Panchkula (IND): Oct 11-15 November WTT Youth Star Contender, TBC (TBC): November 2022 Calendar Event Youth Candidate February WTT Youth Contenders Salta, Salta (ARG): February 7-13 WTT Youth Candidate Metz, Metz (FRA): February 14-20 WTT Youth Contender Spa, Spa (BEL): February 14-20 WTT Youth Candidate Vila Real, Vila Real (POR): 26 Feb-4 Mar WTT Youth Candidate Sulaymaniyah, Sulaymaniyah (IRQ): March 14-20 WTT Youth Contenders Tunis, Tunis (TUN): March 21-27 April WTT Youth Candidate Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro (BRA): April 4-10 WTT Youth Contenders Tbilisi, Tbilisi (GEO): April 18-24 WTT Youth Candidate Linz, Linz (AUT): April 27-May 3 Can WTT Youth Contender Berlin, Berlin (GER): May 16-22 WTT Youth Candidate Wladyslawowo, Wladyslawowo (POL): May 16-22 WTT Youth Contestant Lima, Lima (PER): May 17-23 WTT Youth Contestant Platja dAro, Platja dAro (ESP): May 24-30 June- WTT Youth Candidate Havirov, Havirov (CZE): June 6-12 July WTT Youth Contestant Accra, Accra (GHA): July 4-10 WTT Youth Candidate Agadir, Agadir (MAR): July 25-31 August WTT Youth Candidate Helsinborg, Helsinborg (SWE): Aug 8-14 WTT Youth Contender Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China (HKG): Aug 15-21 WTT Youth Contestant Cuenca, Cuenca (ECU): Aug 15-21 WTT Youth Candidate Amman, Amman (JOR): Aug 22-28 WTT Youth Candidate Varazdin, Varazdin (CRO): Aug 30 – Sep 5 WTT Youth Candidate Otocec, Otocec (SLO): Aug 30-5 Sep September $1 WTT Youth Candidate Bangkok, Bangkok (THA): Sep 12-18 $1 WTT Youth Candidate Darwin, Darwin (AUS): Sep 26 – Oct 2 October WTT Youth Candidate Podgorica, Podgorica (MNE): Oct 3-9 WTT Youth Contender Belgrade, Belgrade (SRB): Oct 3-9 WTT Youth Candidate Ismailia, Ismailia (EGY): 24-30 July WTT Youth Candidate Lignano, Lignano (ITA): 30 Oct-5 Nov November WTT Youth Contestant Szombathely, Szombathely (HUN): November 3-9 WTT Youth Candidate Senec, Senec (SVK): 7-13 Nov WTT Youth Candidate Panchkula, Panchkula (IND): November 14-20 WTT Youth Candidate Nabatieh, Nabatieh (LBN): November 14-20 * …….

