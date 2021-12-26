Ray Illingworth 1932-2021 – A cricket man for all seasons and all moments

Raymond Illingworth could rightly be regarded as the most competent English cricketer since the war. He wasn’t like Yorkshire’s Official history noted, a great batter, neither a great bowler, nor a great fielder. But he was a professional professional, “sufficiently knowledgeable, in his application of experience, knowledge, tactical acumen and psychology as a captain to be remembered without qualification as a great cricketer”.

In fact, there was little Illingworth (known as “Illy” throughout his career) who knew nothing about cricket and virtually nothing he couldn’t do in the game. As a little boy he helped prepare his local club ground for a competition and when his race was held, and he had an outstanding record as a former manager and captain of England, he still enjoyed rolling the grass and the field at his local Bradford League club, Farsley. He had opinions about grounds management, just as he had opinions about everything else cricket. He was truly a cricketer for all seasons and for all moments, critical or contemplative.

The son of a cabinet maker and carpenter, he inherited strong hands, long fingers, powerful arms and an eye for detail. He left school in Farsley at age 14 with a batting average of 100 and a bowling average of two. He continued his cricket training in the damp fields and in the stinging winds of the Bradford League, encouraging him with a pragmatism that never wavered. When he was only 15, he scored 148 not-out in a Priestley Cup final, spread over several evenings.

Illingworth played for the Yorkshire 2nd XI before gaining more prominence in national service playing for the RAF and Combined Services. He was 19 when he scored 56 on his debut for Yorkshire in 1951, but was unable to compete for a regular place until his release in 1953 when a series of accidents involving Yorkshire’s bowlers left a vacancy.

Illy had bowled right-arm medium until, in a league match, he discovered a talent for offspin and it was as an offbreak bowler, with a well-disguised “arm” ball that he would be most remembered. His smooth, contemplative approach and curl of his bowling arm for delivery gave an impression of order and he hated every run he allowed. Such was his versatility that for a quarter of a century he was counted among the world’s most reliable all-rounders, as evidenced by his career numbers: 24,134 runs at an average of 28.06, 2,072 wickets at 20.28.

He hit 22 first-class centuries and took 446 catches, mostly in a trench from which he kept a close eye on play, as analytical as any player in Yorkshire history. As a young player, he had to withstand a bullying dressing room in Yorkshire where older players held sway. He was no more than an average outfield player when he came on the Yorkshire team and got some sarcastic outbursts from the biting Johnny Wardle until, after a showdown, he became Wardle’s favorite outfield player at the deep end.

Many of Illingworth’s runs were made at a critical juncture in the innings when either resistance or a dash was needed and his ability to foresee either made him a major figure in the seven Yorkshire trophies, including five championships, over the years. sixty. Cricket was a job and the job was to win, right from the start. Throughout the period he was Captain Brian Close’s right-hand man and the story goes that when one of the skipper’s lavish beeps went awry, the team naturally turned to Illingworth to restore order. They were a powerful mix, Close had the instinct of a gambler, Illingworth smart and intense. They were close friends, one convinced they knew more than the other.

Rated a batting off spinner by the England selectors, he had to compete for a test spot with several expert practitioners, including his fellow Yorkshire men Bob Appleyard and Jim Laker, who played for Surrey, and didn’t play for the first of two until 1958. His 61 Tests He toured Australia in 1962-63, where public comments about the captaincy and tour management made him a suspicious character for the founding of cricket.

“Playing under Illy was a great experience, going to school under a stern and humorous headmaster whose own weaknesses made him so much more human” David Gower

His future at Headingley seemed considerably more stable when he followed Close as the captain of Yorkshire, but he was not a man given to betting in cricket or in life and in 1968, at the age of 37, he sought insurance from Yorkshire through a written contract. A stretch of mismanagement that was spectacular even in Yorkshire history saw him sacked, captaining Leicestershire and transforming them into one of England’s leading teams, taking them to the championship for the first time in their history.

David Gower, a young aspirant when Illingworth arrived in Leicestershire and who would one day follow him as England captain, later recalled: “Playing under Illy was a wonderful experience, going to school under a stern and humorous headmaster whose own weaknesses made that much more human.

“Above all, this director had standards. And only if you lived up to those standards were you allowed into the inner circle of his trust. You had to take care of yourself in what he saw as a good way on and off the pitch. did everything he loved you; if you didn’t he would come down on you. His attitude to every cricket game was 100 per cent effort.”

Impressed even the establishment, and remarkably late in his career, the England captaincy followed, a run of 31 consecutive Tests, plus five against the Rest of the World, culminating in Australia’s 1970-71 recapture of the Ashes . It ended with his team leading him triumphantly from the field in an obvious show of respect, but it was a controversial run and Illingworth’s demeanor and attitude drew criticism from the more traditional pundits. He argued on the pitch about short-pitched bowling with Australian umpire Lou Rowan in the Sydney Test, and when bottles and cans were thrown onto the outfield in protest, Illingworth led his players off the pitch in protest. England played their way: tough, combative, cunning.

The Yorkshire committee, which was beset by squabbles and furore over Geoffrey Boycott’s future, invited him as manager in 1979, but by the end of the summer admitted he wished he had never returned from Leicester. Whatever he regretted, he persisted in his efforts to restore the earldom’s fortune and in 1982, 15 days after his 50th birthday, was appointed captain of Yorkshire, a post that should have been his more than a decade earlier. are. Yorkshire finished bottom of the championship for the first time that summer, but Illingworth, who took over many a shrewd bowling, took them to the Sunday League title, their first trophy in 14 years.

Devon Malcolm bowls while Ray Illingworth watches Getty Images

That triumph could not save him from being fired at the next annual general meeting, when the Committee was overthrown by Boycott supporters, so Illingworth once again took to the media where his printed and on-screen comments were sharp and wise. Even then, his career was far from over, as his prestige was so great that he was invited to become England team manager in 1986; he reviewed the conditions, found that the power granted was inadequate and objected.

Ten years later, with England desperate for a savior and with previous disagreements forgotten, Illingworth became chairman of selectors. While his brusque independence in Yorkshire was enough to be the anti-establishment candidate, it was hardly a revolution – he became the oldest selectors chairman in 40 years and had little patience for progressive ideas. Where he wanted assistants, he preferred old trustees.

When he added the position of team manager, he became one of the most autocratic figures in English cricket history, Jack Bannister wrote in one-man committee, a joint venture with Illingworth: “No one has had so much power in English cricket at the squad and management level.”

Unfortunately, the players were not the kind he knew and he found it difficult to adapt to changing social attitudes. Some of his rosters might also have benefited from a stronger challenge from others. His most controversial encounter came with the quick but wild Devon Malcolm, who was appalled by his hostility but later expressed regret over speculation that their fallout was racially motivated. Michael Atherton, a young captain with equally determined views, was unimpressed. “My view was that the captain was there to make the important cricket decisions and the manager was there to reduce the hassle,” he wrote in his autobiography. “Raymond clearly thought it was the other way around!”

Illingworth became a CBE, and after retirement was a regular visitor to Headingley’s press box where he enjoyed a good moan, his uncompromising opinions laced with humor, and shared his knowledge of every nuance of the game. Yorkshire made some recovery for past injustices by electing him club president in 2010-11, a position he diligently took up until he suffered a heart attack in his second year. He loved cricket to the very end. When he was stricken with esophageal cancer in later life, he suggested in one of his last interviews that he would like nothing more than to finish his life watching a game of cricket before walking home on a sunny day.