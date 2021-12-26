Ranking of College Football’s 25 Best Fanbases for 2021

The College Football Playoff Committee had an arduous job of ranking the top 25 teams in college football. Now we rank the top 25 college football fan bases.

We are approaching the 2021 College Football Playoff. Bowling season is in full swing, and the 2021 college football season is sadly almost in the books.

Enjoy every moment while you can, because it will soon be over. But what a season it was. We have three new teams in the playoff this year, including two first-timers in Michigan and Cincinnati. Georgia is also back and unless Alabama wins, one team will end a long national title drought.

At the end of the 2021 college football season, the playoff committee’s job was pretty straightforward. There were four clear playoff teams and for once there wasn’t much discussion.

But this season had a special purpose in the hearts of college football fans. It was the complete return to normalcy with packed stadiums across the country.

And now that we’ve had a season full of fans, it’s time to revisit our rankings of the best college football fanbases and in terms of the top 25, some notable names missed the cut.

You won’t see USC, Florida State, or Miami on this list of the top 25 college football fan bases, because with each program, attendance dropped along with product on the field. That doesn’t mean the fans aren’t great, but attendance was factored into this ranking, as was the percentage of the stadium that was full.

Atmosphere should also be taken into account, as well as loyalty, passion, as well as social media and interaction, which was another key factor in determining the top 25 college football fanbases for 2021.

So without wandering too long, here’s the list. Let the debate begin.

(All stat rankings by presence/social media are via athleticsdirectoru.com)