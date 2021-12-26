2022 World Junior Hockey Championships schedule: December 26, 2021





Group A Preliminaries 14:00 Dutch time: Germany vs Finland

A year after missing players due to the COVID-19 protocol, Germany will try to get a better start in this tournament but will struggle against one of the better teams in the group. They lost their pre-tournament match 4-0 to Slovakia. Finland will try to get off to a good start after beating the United States in extra time in their pre-tournament game. Montreal Canadiens Oliver Kapanen makes his tournament debut. The game will air on TSN 1/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US. 19:00 ET: Czech Republic vs Canada

The Czech Republic had canceled their pre-tournament game and started their tournament with what is arguably their most difficult game. The Czechs with captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Myk will try to improve from a year ago. Canada defeated Russia in their pre-tournament match, and Kaiden Guhle means Canadiens prospects will face off as captains. The game will air on TSN 1/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US. Group B Preliminary Rounds 4:30 PM ET: Sweden vs Russia

Expectations for Sweden are lower a year after their round robin streak came to an end. A dominant win over Austria in the pre-tournament game was a good start, but not really indicative of what they will be able to do. Russia enters this tournament as the group favorite led by top contender Matvei Michkov in 2023. They lost their match for the tournament to Canada, but it’s not really indicative of what they can do. The game will be released on TSN4 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US. 9:30 p.m.: Slovakia vs United States

Slovakia has the look of a real surprise team in this tournament. Led by a generation of 2022 and 2023 Draft prospects, and with a ton of experience from last year’s tournament, they’ll be looking to get off to a good start against the Americans. The United States wants to defend their gold medal and Slovakia could be a tough game for them. They have the talent to go far in the tournament. The game will air on TSN1 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US. All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.





















