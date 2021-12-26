The glittering high of Tokyo Games









New Delhi [India], Dec. 26 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Olympics marked a dramatic prelude to resumption in 2021 after being postponed last year. Fans could hardly contain their excitement and when the biggest global event finally unfolded, Indian athletes served up a myriad of wins that completely captured the heart of the country.

This year, the Games were held with restrictions caused by COVID-19 from July 23 to August 8 and all sports were played behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries took part in the Olympics, while Japan witnessed sports excellence in 33 sports.

Newly added sports for the 2020 Summer Olympics were karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Baseball/softball made its re-entry after a miss in the previous two Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, there were 22 sports in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which were held from August 24 to September 5. Badminton and taekwondo were newly included in the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

In both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, India witnessed a record of medals as the country’s athletes gave their best ever performances in Japan.

At the Olympics, India recorded its best-ever haul with seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze). The highlight of the Games for India was without a doubt, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won a gold medal for the country. Flamboyant Chopra secured a top podium finish with a throw of 87.58m. In doing so, he became the first Indian Olympian to claim the yellow metal in athletics and only the second individual gold medalist after Abhinav Bindra.

Another highlight for the country was the Indian men’s team that took the bronze medal and ended the 41-year medal drought. Manpreet Singh and Co. finished second in Pool A, winning four of their five group stage matches, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals before losing 5-2 to Belgium in their historic semi-final. However, Indians made a remarkable comeback by taking a 5-4 victory over Germany and taking a historic bronze medal in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Indian Eves, who suffered three defeats in the opening games, continued with perhaps the biggest surprise when they defeated the world’s number three in what was their first-ever quarter-final of the Olympics. Rampal Rani and Co. lost both the semifinal and bronze medal Play-Off match against Argentina and Great Britain respectively. Therefore, he finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the golf event, Aditi Ashok also narrowly missed an Olympic medal after finishing 4th in the women’s individual stroke play. On the final day, the 23-year-old rolled into five birdies to take a famous fourth-place finish at fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australian Hannah Green and Danish Pedersen, who took fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Shuttler PV Sindhu also made history when she became the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. She defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the 52-minute bronze medal match. Sindhu had previously returned with a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Other medalists for India included wrestler Bajrang Punia (bronze), weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver), boxer Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver).

After the end of the Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympics gave the Indian fans a big highlight. The sheer display of passion, will and fearless effort of the Indian athletes was on display as the country shone brightly, winning a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze, which was its best ever performance at the Paralympic Games.

India sent its largest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to 9 sports disciplines during the Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India.

Since it first appeared at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won a total of 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now vastly improved that whole number with 7 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics alone.

Out of a total of 162 countries, India has finished 24th in the overall medal standings while earning 19 medals ranks 20th by number of medals.

The gold medalists from the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympic Games were: Avani Lekhara in 10m Air Rifle Women’s Standing SH1, Pramod Bhagat in Men’s Singles SL3 Badminton, Krishna Nagar in Men’s Singles SH6 Badminton, Sumit Antil in Men’s Javelin F64, and Manish Narwhal in Mixed 50m pistol SH1.

Silver medalists were: Bhavinaben Patel in Women’s Singles Class 4 Table Tennis, Singhraj Adhana in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, Yogesh Kathuniya in Men’s Endiscus F56, Nishad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T47, Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men’s High Jump T63, Praveen Kumar in Men’s High Jump T64, Devendra Jhajharia in Men’s Javelin F46 and Suhas Yathiraj in Men’s Singles Badminton SL4.

Bronze medalists were: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1, Harvinder Singh in Men’s Individual Recurve Archery, Sharad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T63, Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men’s Javelin F46, Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Singles Badminton SL3 and Singhraj Adhana in 10m air pistol for men SH1.

The Indian medalists’ records are as follows: Sumit Antil – World Record in Men’s F64 Javelin (Gold), Avani Lekhara – Matched the World Record and set a Paralympic Record in R2 Women’s 10m Air Standing SH1 (Gold), Manish Narwhal – Paralympic Record in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 (gold), Nishad Kumar – Asian record in men’s high jump T47 (silver) and Praveen Kumar – Asian record in men’s high jump T64 (silver). (ANI)

