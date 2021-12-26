What we learned from Christmas doubleheader





FULL BOX SCORE Jonathan Taylor continues to climb. Taylor took the field as the NFL’s leading rusher by a significant margin, but without three-fifths of the offense that paved the way for him in 2021. No problem: Taylor still rushed for 108 yards on 27 carries and set the tone for the Colts with his first carry of the night, a 43-yard run in the Arizona red zone. He lost a fourth lineman when Eric Fisher left due to an injury that left the group in ruins, but he was still able to break 100 yards even if it wasn’t big stretches. That softened the defense enough for Carson Wentz to get to work and help the Colts to the win. Taylor is a breeding stallion, we already knew that, but we learned tonight that he can be strong even under adverse conditions. Frank Reich’s psychological efforts could finally work. After attempting just 12 passes and essentially being taken by the opposing coaching staff for a walking turnover in last week’s win over New England, Carson Wentz came out on Christmas Eve and let it rip. He finished with an 18-of-28 line for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and his last scoring drive was his most impressive. Indianapolis put in 69 yards in seven plays, with Wentz passing all along the field. His best delivery was the play that ended the drive: a 14-yard strike from the safety of the pocket to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the endzone, giving Indianapolis a 22-13 lead. The throw required exactly the confidence Reich had been trying to build in Wentz all season, and it seeped as he pocketed against a three-man rush, inspected, waited, waited some more, then fired the pass at Patmon. Wentz wasn’t perfect, but he stepped up and powered the Colts’ crucial serve with his throws. That is encouraging for the future. The Cardinals are officially in an identity crisis. Arizona can move the ball, but its attack has lost its ability to end drives. Matt Prater missed two field goals, including a crucial kick that would have given the Cardinals a small lead and instead opened the door for the Colts to make it a two-ball possession game. Arizona turned it around twice on downs and Kyler Murray handed Indianapolis two points when he was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone after a bad snap. The Cardinals can’t seem to get their momentum going early enough (or, in the case of last week, at all) and can’t stop making mistakes that affect the scoreboard. A foul that gains more than 375 yards simply shouldn’t end with 16 points — especially one that’s on a contending team for the playoffs. Saturday saw three consecutive games in which the Cardinals failed to finish. Arizona has had a “win and we’re in” motto for nearly a month, but they have now lost three games in a row and are getting close to dangerous territory. The Rams need only beat the Vikings Sunday to take the lead for the NFC West, a reality that seemed unlikely a month ago. Arizona’s loss of at least one wheel (if not more) has sent his car off the road and there isn’t much racing left. They need a quick recovery and reassignment to hold on to the division — or make it to the playoffs. The Colts are not going away. Indianapolis had any reason to lose this game. The Colts came in without their entire initial internal offensive line, then lost left tackle Eric Fisher to a knee injury during the game. They did not have Darius Leonard, who was ruled out thanks to a Saturday placing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And then they went out and took it to the Cardinals, converting 8 of the 15 first downs, forcing a safety and two turnovers on downs, and winning the possession battle time from 35:29 to 24:31. They took advantage of some missed kicks from Matt Prater, yes, but they did their job well enough to keep their hot streak going, and they just might be the team no one wants to play in January. NFL investigation: After scoring 30-plus points in seven of their first nine games, the Cardinals have only scored 30-plus points in their last six games. Next generation stats of the game: Carson Wentz completed 5 of 6 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown on passes in excess of 10 air yards, and posted a passer rating of 104 on out-of-numbers attempts.

