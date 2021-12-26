Australia v England third Test results, scores, dates, tickets, start time, wickets, odds, how to watch

Scott Boland spoke to media after his testing debut for Australia on Boxing Day…

Q: You have joined a fairly small group of native players to play Tests for Australia. I wonder if you could tell us what that means to you and how important it is to you and maybe even what you hope that could mean Indigenous cricket or players of Indigenous descent?

A: Yes, of course quite proud, of course my family is also very proud. It means a lot to join a fairly small club and hopefully it’s just the start of something big for the indigenous cricket community. I just hope I can be a role model for young native children who want to play cricket. I think the aboriginal community in AFL and rugby is so big, hopefully the aboriginals in cricket can be as big someday.

Q: I was wondering if you could take us through your first wicket and what were you thinking at the time and the emotions of it all?

A: I was very excited when the finger went up and the only thing I doubted was if it might bounce over, but the guys behind the wicket were sure it hit the stumps. I was very sure it definitely hit the pad first. I was so happy all my teammates were really standing around me which made it really special and when I went to the border the crowd went crazy so yeah really good.

Q: You were added to the roster on Monday, was it always the plan that you were coming? Or was it a bit of a belated surprise that you were even called up? When did you find out you were playing?

A: I’ve had very good conversations with [national selector] George Bailey, his communication was excellent. So he probably had chats before the start of the season and also after the first few Shield matches he was in touch to say: Well done, and if I ever get the chance to be named in the roster it probably will be. around MCG (or) SCG Test are with the wickets slightly lower. I was playing a Big Bash game 10 or 11 days ago and a few nights later I found out I was needed in Adelaide after the COVID scare and so I found that out quite late at night and had to fly the next morning and beyond the flight still wasn’t sure if i would be required to play or not but it was clear as it was and then during day five of the adelaide test he told me i would be added to the squad for cover for a few guys who are a little sore.

Q: Bowling in this attack with [Cam] Green and the quality of the spells you were able to put together today, what was that like?

A: I was very nervous in that first session and was able to calm down a bit after that but knowing that you have the captain that is the best bowler in the world and he more or less led the way for the first session and then Starcy [Mitch Starc] got some crucial breakthroughs with [Joe] carrot and [Jonny] Bairstow and the like and then you have the best off spinner ever so it’s a great attack to be a part of and hopefully we can get the 20 wickets.

Q: With regard to Indigenous numbers, why do you think there hasn’t been the same success as far as the Australian Test Cricketers, as opposed to the Rugby Codes and the AFL?

A: I’m not sure, I really don’t know.

Q: You probably haven’t given it much thought. I would imagine, but you hope that will change a bit?

A: Yes, hopefully. I think even in the Big Bash there are more native cricketers now, we’ve got Dan Christian, DArcy Short, Brendan Doggett in the male side and then the females probably come around a lot quicker than the male cricketers but hopefully there’s more cricket on a high level and the more exposure we can give to native cricket, I think hopefully the numbers will grow.

Q: How much was said to make sure you hit a really full length in that first session, especially if the field does a little bit?

A: We tried to really stick with it in the first session. We have tried to keep the stumps in play as much as possible. I think their batters were pretty aware that they wanted to leave the ball, so we just tried to attack them as much as possible and we judged ourselves on how much we could make them play.

Q: Can you talk all day in general?

A: It was obviously a very special moment this morning to get my baggy green from Josh Hazlewood. Even though I’m older than him, he’s probably someone, as a bowler I look up to and even over the quarantine we had a few weeks ago, I picked up his brain and Cummins brain while training as much as I could. So to take the cap off him was really nice and to have my family there with me was really special. Then I was clearly very nervous for my first pitch and Nathan Lyon told me you only got one chance to get a wicket on first pass at his club, but that wasn’t today. And then with the catches, I was pretty nervous, I didn’t really pick up the first one very well, but I was really happy to get them and then go to the border, those stands got really crazy, so it was a great atmosphere.

Q: Did you think it (test debut) might not come?

A: Absolutely. I probably felt two or three years ago that I wasn’t bowling as well as I know and I think it was just the constant cricket that I got really tired and really planned my off season to get away staying away from cricket and just really trying to refresh my mind and my body and as i get older i realize what i need to do to really get up for the season. I like having a really big preseason, trying to get really fit and strong in the gym and I know when I bowl good and feel really strong by the end of the year when I get tired I the gym gear can feel wearing off a bit.