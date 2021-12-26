NFL Christmas Day Top Plays: Colts, Packers Earn Big Wins

Week 16 NFL action continued Saturday with two exciting Christmas Day matchups!

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers kicked off to take their 12th win of the year after dropping the Cleveland Browns 24-22, while Baker Mayfield recorded his first game with four interceptions of his career.

Closing out Saturday’s action, the Indianapolis Colts hit the road and upset the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, 22-16. The Colts improve to 9-6 on the season and have now won eight of their last 10 games.

Here are the best plays from Christmas Day.

Indianapolis Colts 22, Arizona Cardinals 16

FIRST QUARTER

After charging downfield on their opening run, the Cardinals came up short after missing a field goal.

On the Colts’ first possession, Jonathan Taylor started with a 43-yard run down the middle to cross the Arizona territory.

After that, Carson Wentz tied with TY Hilton for the Colts’ first score of the night as Indy took a 7-0 lead.

During the Cardinals’ ensuing drive, Kyler Murray broke off for a staggering 57m gain to put Arizona on the 2m line.

Then Chase Edmonds hit it for the Cards to keep the Colts within reach at 7-6 after a missed extra point.

SECOND QUARTER

The Colts caught a break when the Cardinals turned the ball on downs just outside the red zone after Zach Ertz failed to pull in this pass on the fourth down:

Indianapolis caught another break when a fumble recovered by Arizona turned into an automatic first down after the Cardinals pulled an illegal contact penalty.

Then the Colts grabbed a safety on this doozy action to take a 9-6 lead.

The Colts extended their lead to 12-6 with a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

Arizona had a few tricks up its sleeve to start the second half:

The Cardinals took their first lead in the game when Murray found Antoine Wesley for a 24-yard TD.

After a massive pick-up from tight end Mo Alie-Cox, the Colts recaptured the lead, 15-13, with a short field goal for fourth.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Cardinals missed the lead field goal early in the fourth, Matt Prater’s third miscue of the evening.

Meanwhile, the Colts wasted no time moving the sticks.

Indianapolis closed the seven-play, 69-yard drive with a Dezmon Patmon TD for a nine-point lead.

The Cardinals added another field goal to close the gap, but it was too little, too late, and that’s where it ended.

Green Bay Packers 24, Cleveland Browns 22

FIRST QUARTER

Cleveland was the first to land at Lambeau Field, with Nick Chubb hitting the first goal in the end zone. The Browns missed the extra point and settled for an early 6-0 lead.

After Cleveland forced Green Bay to punt, Mayfield immediately handed it back to the Packers after an interception by Darnell Savage.

On the ensuing drive from Green Bay, Rodgers officially passed Brett Favre for the most TD passes in Packers history.

He did it with 193 interceptions less than Favre.

And the Packers legend and Hall of Famer had a few words for Rodgers after his ride to make history.

On Cleveland’s next drive, Chubb continued to dominate and exploded 27 yards to push the Browns into the field.

The Browns’ drive was stopped just before the red zone when Mayfield threw his second INT of the half.

Then Allen Lazard gave us all an unreal one-handed catch in the final play of the opening quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The turnover ended in another Davante Adams TD as the Packers took a 14-6 lead early in the second.

It was Adams’ 66th TD catch of his Rodgers career, making the pair the most prolific duo in Packers history, surpassing Rodgers and Jordy Nelson (65 TDs).

The Browns were able to keep Green Bay within reach as Mayfield found a wide-open Harrison Bryant in the end zone. After a failed two-point conversion, it remained a two-point duel at 14-12.

Mayfield had a big third-down conversion before breaking his . threw third INT of the half, giving the Packers the ball at the two-minute warning.

After the turnover, Green Bay completed a nine-play, 49-yard drive with another Adams TD to take a 21-12 lead at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

It was more of the same for the Packers to open the second half.

The Browns also managed to get things going, as Mayfield grabbed a massive third to move the sticks. And after trading field goals in the third, it was a nine-point game going into the final frame at 24-15 Packers.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Browns came in two when Mayfield found Anthony Schwartz in the back of the end zone to make it a one-ball game at Green Bay, 24-22.

But in the end, the Browns were unable to make a comeback as Mayfield was knocked out for the fourth time and that’s where things ended.