UP beats Chandigarh 3-1 to win 2021 Junior National Hockey Championship





Uttar Pradesh Hockey maintained their undefeated record in the 2021 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship at Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu with a decisive 3-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the competition. Tournament top scorer Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the 15th minute with a signature penalty corner before Arun Sahani (16′, 34′) extended Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s lead with a brace. Raman pulled back one goal for Hockey Chandigarh in the 51st minute, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey kept the lead to be crowned champion of the tournament. “This is a combined team effort of the guys who have each given their all for the team. There are a lot of players in this team who have the potential to break through in the national team if they can maintain this level of performance.” I think Uttar Pradesh Hockey has reached the final stages of quite a few Nationals tournaments but has not managed to cross the line for several years now. I am delighted that this group could not only reach the final but also win the gold medal,” said Uttar Pradesh Hockey Coach Rajesh Sonkar after the win. In the playoff match for 3rd/4th place, the Hockey Association of Odisha Hockey defeated Haryana 3-2 in a highly contested case to take 3rd place in the league. Hockey Association of Odisha took the lead in the game via Deepak Minz (27′), but was fed back by two goals from Rohit (34′) and Deepak (36′), which gave Hockey Haryana the lead in the third quarter. Hockey Association of Odisha answered at the start of the fourth quarter with their own quickfire brace, scored by Sushant Toppo (47′) and Sudeep Chirmako (49′). Hockey Association of Odisha held on to the 3-2 lead to secure third place. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

