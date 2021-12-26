Chiefs Kingdom awaits Travis Kelce’s status





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tyreek Hill is not on the Kansas City Chief’s COVID/reserve list – meaning he’s ready to play it against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Travis Kelce was still on COVID/reserve on Saturday, but it is possible that he will also play against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs put Kelce on their injury report listing him as doubtful “non-injury related.” End Zone Extra: Sign up to receive our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

That basically means the Chiefs have reserved a spot for him on their active roster if he can clear the NFL’s COVID protocol before game time. On Christmas Day in Kansas City, it’s a safe bet that Santa brought the Chiefs’ gear to most people you’ll meet on the street. “They’re Tyrann Mathieu’s socks,” a child said as he shared his loot. “A new football. Gloves, if you do this it says ‘warning,’ said another child. “I like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes…” he continued. “Who’s the loudest person during the Chiefs’ games…”, FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad wondered. “My father! My father! My father! My father!” said another kid on the wings of the group, 5-year-old Robert Thorman. “Your father is the loudest?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad early. “Uh Huh!” replied Robert Thorman. “You must follow him, right?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad said. ‘If you’re the Chiefs man in your family…’ Joel Thorman, Robert’s father, said, ‘…what else do you get other than Chiefs stuff from everyone. So yes, absolutely. I have a lot of chiefs stuff for Christmas.” Chiefs-Steelers game: what you need to know when going to Arrowhead Stadium

Thorman founded the Arrowhead Pride website handed over the reins about 15 years ago and about three years ago. That doesn’t mean he’s lost interest in the ongoing COVID saga in the Chief’s organization this week, though. “You get one of the two. One of your two future Hall of Famers has been eliminated – Tyreek or Kelce. That feels a lot better than missing them both,” Thorman said. “I think I was less worried than I was a few weeks ago because after the Chargers game I have in my head, ‘They’re going to win this thing. They’re going to win the division,” Thorman said. And as for the still offside Kelce? “He will be technically active if he gets a negative test tomorrow. So I would expect that. And when he’s free, they just roll with one less player,” Thorman said. “If they missed both of them, I’d be pretty worried about this game. I mean the Steelers are good, not great,” Thorman said. He also says fans should relax. The Chiefs were already eight-point favorites with Hill and Kelce out — and jump back to 10-point favorites with Hill’s announced return. “You really don’t know who is going to win every Sunday. Unless you’ve been a Chiefs fan for the past two months and we found out,” Thorman said. Chiefs players Nick Bolton and Lucas Niang are in the same position as Kelce – activated for matchday Sunday but awaiting a test result allowing them to play. Also, multiple members of the Chiefs’ coaching staff will have replacements in the game against the Steelers, as a handful of them are also dealing with COVID protocols.



