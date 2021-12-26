History of Utah Football versus Heisman Trophy Finalists





SALT LAKE CITY – When the Utah soccer team takes to the field in the Rose Bowl on January 1, they will face a Heisman Trophy finalist in the state of Ohio, QB CJ Stroud. CJ Stroud finished fourth in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting with Alabama star QB Bryce Young taking home the award. Stroud is the fifth player to face Utah since 2005 who was a finalist for college football’s highest individual award. It is the first time in the Kyle Whittingham era that Utah has encountered a Heisman Trophy finalist in a bowl game. Here is a list of the Heisman Trophy finalists that Utah has seen in the Kyle Whittingham era. This only takes into account the finalists in the same season that they became finalists and were in the top five in the voting. Marqise Lee, USC – 2012 Utah hosted Marqise Lee and the USC Trojans on October 4, 2012. Lee finished with 12 receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown, while also delivering an 11-yard run. The Trojans defeated the Utes 38-28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Lee finished fourth in the Heisman voting after racking up 118 catches for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel received the award in 2012. Marcus Mariota, Oregon – 2014 On November 8, 2014, Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks came to Salt Lake City and defeated the Utes 51-27. Mariota completed 17 of his 29 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 114 yards and another score. Mariota won the Heisman Trophy after 4,454 yards, 42 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Oregon went into the National Championship game that season before losing to Urban Meyer and Ohio State. Bryce Love, Stanford – 2017 The Utes hosted Bryce Love and Stanford on October 7, 2017. Stanford took a 23-20 win over Utah. Love finished with 152 rushing yards and one touchdown in the win. Love finished second in the Heisman voting, behind Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield. he had 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017. Gardner Minshew, Washington State – 2018 Utah went to the Pullman on September 29, 2018 to compete against Gardner Minshew and Washington State. WSU snuck past the Utes with a 28-24 win. Minshew completed 31 of his 56 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Minshew finished fifth in the Heisman voting as Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray took home the award. Utah takes on CJ Stroud and the State of Ohio on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. MT on ESPN. Trevor Allen is a Utah Utes Insider for KSLSports.com, Co-Host of Faith, Family and Football podcast with Clark Phillips III and host of the Crimson Corner podcast. Follow him on Twitter:@TrevorAsports. Follow @TrevorAsports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/475549/utah-footballs-history-facing-heisman-trophy-finalists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos