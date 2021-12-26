Fairfield business gets NHL deal to make hockey logo belts

FAIRFIELD Richard Perkin grew up as a hockey player and always dreamed of playing for the National Hockey League.

This year, he and his wife, Ashley, signed a contract with the NHL, although it wasn’t for his skills on skates. The tying company, Gells, is now a licensee for the competition and will make belts for all team logos, including some vintage designs.

This is not how I dreamed of signing a contract with them, but trust me, I will take it, said Richard Perkin.

Some belts are already available at gellsapparel.com, and more are expected to join Amazon, Kohls, and Fanatics, which will operate as a retailer for the NHL in early 2022. NHL arenas are also expected to carry the belts.

That’s a lot for us, Ashley Perkin said.





It’s probably the most notable of the many ways the company has grown since then launched from their home in Southport at the end of 2014.

It’s super exciting, she said, adding that they didn’t realize this would be their business trajectory when they started.

At the time, they had five solid colored bands. Now they have embroidered designs, custom orders, different styles, a kids line, hats and clothing. They also have agreements with some private schools and colleges for belts with the school logos sold in their bookstores.

However, their commitment to donate 5 percent of their sales to their partner charities has remained constant. The main charities are Blue Ocean Society, Thanks USA and Breast Cancer Alliance, all of which have a special bond with the family. Gells Apparel has donated approximately $17,000 in product and cash donations to these and other causes since 2014.

We hope to do even more in the coming months/years with our expansion into the NHL, said Ashley Perkin.

The Perkins said the partnership with the NHL will allow them to grow even more, expanding not only their inventory but also their potential customer base.

Richard Perkin said they thought their straps and aesthetic matched the NHL well and reached out in the summer of 2020.

The partnership lasted about a year and many encounters to come together, the couple said. They got the nod in the spring of 2021 and officially signed in June.

A lot of hard work went into it, he said, adding that they were thrilled when they were selected as the licensee.

Ashley Perkin said the general move to non-traditional sports equipment has worked in their favor as more people want to support their teams in the office or classroom beyond wearing the usual jersey.

It’s a way to be proud of your team in a subtle way, she said.

They plan to roll out designs for all 32 teams in the coming months, as well as some vintage brands, including the Hartford Whalers. There are now about eight or nine designs available for teams in the largest markets, including the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

About 1,000 belts have already been made and an additional 8,000 to 10,000 will be in production by early 2022.

The belts come in hockey puck shaped cans with the team logo on the front, which Ashley Perkin said are almost two products in one because the cans can be used on their own.

The straps are available in kid and adult sizes and range from $39.75 to $46 for the standard NHL logos. The vintage brands will cost a little more.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you’re a fan, we’ve got you covered, said Richard Perkin.

Perkins’ four sons also play hockey and have also been involved in the belting process, providing input to the design and serving as models.

Richard Perkin said they had the idea before COVID hit, although the pandemic certainly affected their operations and made them look at how they did business. This included more online shifts as some of the local stores carrying their items had to close.

We had to turn around a bit, Ashley Perkin said, adding that people didn’t dress up for work or school either because there was so much remoteness in the beginning.

The partnership was a learning experience, the pair said, including reaching arenas to transport the product, determining how much to produce to meet market demand and working with the large-scale distributors.

It remains a work in progress, but an exciting one, said Richard Perkin.

He said that while more licensing deals would be the ultimate path, good work for the NHL is top priority right now.

We were absolutely thrilled and excited to see where this takes us, said Richard Perkin. Were humbled to be a part of the NHL. They were a great group.