Ready for heat in CFP semifinal vs. Georgia





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. They boarded their flight in bleak conditions on the tarmac at Detroit Metro Airport and disembarked under beautiful blue skies and higher 70s temperatures in picturesque South Florida. Merry Christmas, indeed. Keeping its travel plans intact, Michigan Football flew to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon to continue preparations for a matchup with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will enjoy a forecast that includes nothing but sunshine and warmth from their arrival through Friday’s game. When the Wolverines and Bulldogs take to the field at Hard Rock Stadium, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-’70s with perfectly clear skies. I think they’re going to really enjoy the weather here, Harbaugh said in a brief interview with Orange Bowl staffers after landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Members of the media were not allowed to attend the arrival afterwards The CFP introduced new security measures earlier this week in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. NEED A LATE HOLIDAY GIFT?:Celebrate Michigan’s Big Ten Championship with this new free press book! Part of the reason UM stuck with its original itinerary, even after it offered CFP teams the chance to arrive just 48 hours before kick-off, was to ensure players had plenty of time to acclimate to conditions in South -Florida. The Wolverines will have several workouts this week where heat management and identifying the right footwear for a natural grass surface are expected to be emphasized. I think I can play in any weather, quarterback Cade McNamara said shortly after landing. I think growing up in northern Nevada, I got to see all four seasons whether that was playing in 90 degree heat or playing in 20 degree snow. I think the rest of this team, just because they lived in Michigan, could play in any weather. I know that during camp we got especially good reps in the heat and humidity. I think you are generally quite confident and well acclimatized after a whole week of preparation. McNamaras’ words echoed what players have been saying in interview sessions in recent weeks as preparations for the Bulldogs, who practice in warm weather all year round, began in earnest after final exams and a brief reprieve given by the coaching staff. RAINER SABIN:Winning, camaraderie helped Michigan football stop player exodus Since then, Michigan has taken advantage of both its indoor and outdoor practice fields to experience the many conditions they can face in South Florida. Exercising in the climate-controlled Al Glick Field House allowed the Wolverines to raise the temperature whenever they wanted. Practicing outdoors meant playing on natural grass while also facing the wind and rain that can play a part in an open-air stadium, although Friday’s forecast calls for idyllic conditions in Miami Gardens. Heat is probably the only weather-related variable UM has to deal with. The emphasis should be simple: hydrate, hydrate and hydrate again. It will definitely take some getting used to at first, said edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. But come Friday, I mean were rolling and nothing will stop me. Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

