Sports
Blakeslee begins to take shape as Hockey Day approaches | Local sports
Hockey Day Minnesota’s road to Mankato is filled with obstacles.
Getting the event to southern Minnesota was tough because the game is just more popular in the northern half of the state. After Mankato finally got the nod to host in 2021, the pandemic had other plans.
Now, nearly 23 months after the event was initially awarded to the city, the finish line is in sight.
The boards of the outdoor track at Blakeslee Stadium went up earlier this week, a stunning sight for the fans and people who have worked to bring the event to the city.
(Trying to) really transform what you would normally see from a Maverick football game or Vikings training camp to try and make it unique for Hockey Day, said Lindsey Botker, a Hockey Day Minnesota executive committee member who worked closely on the ice rink planning. When the whole venue comes together it will be quite impressive for people to see.
While the boards went up on Monday, work has been going on in the field for weeks.
Because Blakeslee is being crowned and to protect the football surface, the rink needed a basic structure, so it is essentially being built on top of a sandbox.
Botker said 1,100 tons of sand were brought in to create a level playing surface, and there are two protective layers under the sand to prevent it from reaching the football field.
MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman said there is a contingency plan for any damage to the field, but he is confident the playing surface will come through the event in good shape.
We have taken great precautions to do everything we can to protect the field, Buisman said. We had the advantage of a long installation window and that window started in favorable conditions.
The ice is expected to set in sometime shortly after January 1.
Arena Warehouse, a supplier that has worked on outdoor slabs for past Hockey Day Minnesota celebrations, will make and maintain the ice.
According to Botker, the surface is kept at a constant temperature via a chiller that will be placed behind the visitor’s stand. The chiller pumps a liquid through flushing under the ice and can be critical in the event of an unusually hot day.
The rink will be oriented towards the stadium’s home sidelines and no seating will be offered in the visitors’ stands, the side with the team benches and changing rooms. However, Buisman said that if the home stands are full, it will be one of the largest Hockey Day crowds ever.
Temporary seating will be provided and a huge catering tent will be on the pitch to further enhance the festivities.
Blakeslee will look different, but organizers want the unique feel of the stadium to remain part of the experience.
You’re going to recognize some elements of Blakeslee with seating on top (the rink), we kind of wanted to replicate that, Buisman said. That’s always been one of the things Blakeslees is known for in football, you feel like you’re always on top of the action.
The decision to orient the rink to one side, the home side, will give the event that feeling, we hope.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
