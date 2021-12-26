Westchester Table Tennis Center Celebrates 10 Years, Survives COVID

The Westchester Table Tennis Center, above, and owner Will Shortz, below

By Dan Murphy

Congratulations to the Westchester Table Tennis Center, located in Pleasantville, NY in Westchester County, for recently celebrating its 10th anniversary and for surviving the COVID pandemic. The owner of the Westchester Table Tennis Center (WTTC) is Pleasantville resident Will Shortz, better known as the legendary editor of crossword puzzles for the NY Times.

Shortz and this reporter share a love of crossword puzzles and ping pong. Shortz has played table tennis or ping pong every day for the past 10 years, not just at the Pleasantville club, which has recently expanded to 19 tables and is open to the public, westchestertabletennis.com

In a column he wrote about his consecutive streak, Shortz writes, “How long do you have to play before it counts? My rule is 10 minutes. I average an hour or more a day of table tennis, but 10 minutes is the minimum. being on a regular table with an opponent.”

“I do this because I love the game. I love the people I meet through playing. And I feel like daily table tennis helps me stay in good health. In the more than eight years I’ve been doing this , I’ve never been seriously ill (knock on wood),” Shortz wrote.

The recent 10-year celebration at the WTTC included a ping-pong tournament, “We celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Westchester Open. It turned out that it was our sixth largest tournament ever, with 182 players – just 10 shy of matching the record. Although the pandemic is still is not over, as we well know, this is an encouraging sign.

Every month, Shortz and the WTTC host a tournament for ‘Pongers’, which includes some of the top-ranked global players. “For the second month in a row, one of the best players in the world is competing: Olajide Omotayo from Nigeria, number 92 in the ITTF world ranking and number 4 in Africa. Jide previously competed in this, in August 2016, when he lost to Jian Li in the final,” WTTC wrote.

The club adheres to all masking and COVID health guidelines. Please note: mask policy. We will strictly follow the New York State masking rules. A face mask must be worn at all times at the club unless you can show proof of vaccination. The proof can be the vaccination card itself, a photo of the card or some other digital verification. This rule applies to spectators as well as players. A mask is optional for anyone who has been vaccinated. Thank you. Stay safe. I hope to see you soon. Will,” Shortz writes.

Like many pongers, Shortz started playing ping-pong as a child in the family’s basement or recreation room. Shortz won several table tennis trophies in high school, but then moved on to crossword puzzles and dropped his paddle for 15 years.

After resuming the sport in 2001, Shortz began playing locally here in Westchester in small clubs or tournaments, before deciding to open the WTTC in 2011, along with fellow ponger and table tennis champion Robert Roberts. Roberts manages the club today.

Shortz, 68, still works as the crossword editor forThe New York Timess, where he has worked since 1993. Over the past four decades, Shortz has become the dean of crossword puzzles. While I love looking at the puzzle every day (I always loved buying the paper and completing the puzzle with a pen, but the $4 daily cost made that difficult), but I was never able to complete a puzzle after Monday’s edition. The puzzles get harder every day in the NYT, but it’s always fun trying to get a few boxes filled.

Shortz still writes more than 150 NYT puzzles each year and, with the help of his assistants, grades more than a hundred submissions each week. He also hosts an annual Westchester Crossword Puzzle Tournament at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Pleasantville, which raises money for the Pleasantville Fund for Learning. The tournament was canceled by COVID in 2021. Shortz also hosts a larger crossword tournament each year in Stamford, Ct for master puzzle solvers.

Is there a connection between Shortz’s two passions? “They’re both mind games – you constantly adjust your game to exploit your opponent’s weaknesses, and they focus you completely on what you’re doing. When you solve a difficult crossword, you forget everything else in the world. Your focus is on solving the puzzle. It’s the same with table tennis, when you play a tough game you forget everything else in the world, and with both activities, when you’re done you’re relaxed and refreshed, and you’re ready to get back into everything else in life,” Shortz said in an interview at the WTTC.

Westchester Table Tennis Center is the premier table tennis club in the North East, offering a lounge, lockers, shower facilities for men and women, over 100 parking spaces, group training and one-to-one lessons for children and adults. The club is reasonably priced for beginners and families. Paddles and balls are provided.

Shortz said COVID has not stopped his love of table tennis. I play more than ever and haven’t missed a day, he said. Today, with concerns about the virus, table tennis is about the safest sport you can play because you are naturally distanced from the other player and because the tables are distanced from other players and tables. You get a lot of exercise and also improve your stamina.

331 Comment LikeCommentShare