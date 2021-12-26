Rams hope RB Cam Akers (Achilles) can be a factor in the post season





The Los Angeles Rams have played the entire season without starting to back down, making it work with their depth and well-timed trade. But reinforcements are on the way. General manager Les Snead told NFL.com the plan is to have Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles tendon in mid-July and would miss the entire 2021 season, back for the playoffs. It sounded impossible when the whisper started mid-season, but now it’s no longer considered so crazy. Akers returned to training this week, just five months after the horrific injury, and Snead – who spoke on Friday – was impressed. Akers was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday, but will not play against the Minnesota Vikings today. “If you saw him doing things with the executive staff (Thursday), you’d think he could carry the ball 40 times on Sunday,” Snead said on the phone. “The plan is to bring him back into the practice environments and make sure he can make football moves, rather than just observe. And from there Achilles recovers. We’ll do it smartly.” The Rams make the playoffs if they beat or tie the Vikings today or if the Eagles and Saints both lose or tie. Can a player, especially one as talented as Akers, be a factor in playoff time? “That’s our vision,” Snead said. “He’s really day to day now. Based on everything he’s done and what he looked like, I’d take that guess.” Coach Sean McVay raised some eyebrows in October, tell The Athletic that: “If we can make it to the playoffs, it’s expected that Cam will be available to play.” McVay said this week, “It’s not something he’ll be ready for this week. It’s going to be a progressive build.” As a rookie, Akers rushed for 625 yards and 4.3 yards per rush, making him the starter. After the Achilles’ heel, Los Angeles had Darrell Henderson and traded for former patriots who ran back to Sony Michel. Both have held up better than expected. But adding Akers would be huge. Snead said there were times during his rehab when it seemed like Akers was really on his way back. No one wanted to say for sure, but there were signs. “With every step, there were moments when it was like, ‘Is this normal?’ Sneed said. “For whatever reason, the rehab … he just worked his way through. He really worked and he has some genetic gifts. Suddenly he was a week ahead. Then four weeks ahead. Then a month ahead. All pretty great.” The team activated Akers with three games to go, and one reason was to commit a year of benefits and retirement for Akers. He has to be on the roster for three games for that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/rams-hope-rb-cam-akers-achilles-could-be-a-factor-come-postseason The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos