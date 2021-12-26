‘Really big complex undertaking,’ says Cricket Australia CEO on Pakistan tour

Australia is lining up to tour Pakistan after 24 years for series in all formats. The security advisors of CA also came to explore this month and were also satisfied with the agreements

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Nick Hockley believed that the 2022 tour of Pakistan is a major complex undertaking and they are working closely with all parties involved to make it possible.

“We just had a team go to Pakistan to do a recon,” Hockley said during a Boxing Day talk with reporters between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“We are working closely with the PCB and with all authorities to ensure those plans are put in place. It really is a big complex undertaking. We are very committed to touring,” he added.

“It will be the first time in many, many years, so right now we’re going through the postal records of that. But it is absolutely our intention to tour as long as it is safe to do so.”

It should be noted that PCB had already revealed the schematic. The three tests will be held in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25).

The white balls games (three ODIs and one T20I) will take place in Lahore from March 29 to April 5.