Instant Fantasy Football Takeaway from NFL Week 16 Saturday Night Football | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

It was Christmas Day and the NFL gave us a doubleheader with all four teams in playoffs.

The first game emphasized the season of giving, such as Aaron Rodgers gave touchdown passes to his wide receivers while Baker Mayfield gave interceptions to the Green Bay Packers defensive backs.

The second game was highlighted by the players who didn’t play. The Indianapolis Colts were hit by multiple COVID-19 cases hours before the game. The Arizona Cardinals Lose Pro Bowl Running Back James Connerand star rookie recipient Rondale Moore, both of which were questionable, but were rendered inactive.

PFFs Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the essential information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays recalled due to penalties such as offensive hold or defensive pass interference. The other three stats removed these games.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely deviation would be from a clear-discarded pass, where the NFL can give the target to the nearest receiver, when this data doesn’t.

Carry’s are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles do not count towards the total number of carries in play.

Cleveland Browns Bee Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams : 10 receptions, 114 yards, 2 TD (38.2% threat rate)

Nick Chubb : 17 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD, (41.2% first down or touchdown rate), 3 receptions, 58 receiving yards

The Packers without Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Packers lost their starting wide receiver to COVID-19 earlier this week. He was replaced by Equanimious St. Brown. This effectively prevented the Packers from using sets with four receivers, which also resulted in more playing time for their tight ends.

While these players covered more routes, it ultimately led to more goals for the Packers starters. Davante Adams continued to defend his cause of being a first-team All-Pro while Allen Lazard performed well with 45 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Jones‘stock continues to rise: AJ Dillon appeared to take over the role of Packers’ primary runner in November, but Jones recently regained the primary rushing and receiving role from the Green Bay backfield. Jones doubled Dillon’s carry and target totals prior to the final minute of the game. Jones can safely stay in an imaginative starting grid over the championship weekend, while Dillon is a riskier game.

The Browns are healthier in the recipient: Jarvis Landry returned after going missing last week due to COVID-19, and the Browns had all three tight ends for the first time since Week 12. Landry was again the Browns’ best wide receiver in terms of goals. Demetric Felton was the Browns final receiver last week, but he barely played in the offense on Saturday. Austin Hooper and David Njoku rotated on a tight end through drive, which hurt their fantasy potential. They both played nearly 100% of Cleveland’s offensive snaps when the other missed time.

Fantasy managers will get frustrated with the results of this game, such as: Baker Mayfields touchdowns went to the fourth wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and third tight end Harrison Bryant. Neither had a goal today outside of their touchdown catches.

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds : 16 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD (31.3% first down rate), 8 receptions, 71 receiving yards

Jonathan Taylor : 27 carries, 108 yards (124 yards after contact)

To add Mo Alie Cox: Jack Doyle suffered a leg injury on the second offensive snaps of the game and was ruled out. This allowed Alie-Cox to play significantly more than usual. He caught two passes for 42 yards. The Cardinals have allowed the second-least fantasy points for tight ends all season, so it’s understandable that despite his increased playing time, he didn’t produce at a high level.

Next week, the Colts will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fourth most imaginative runs. He would be a great waiver option for fantasy managers who need a tight ending if Doyle misses next week.

The cardinals without James Conner: Conner was doubtful for the Cardinals due to a heel injury and ended up inactive. Therefore, Chase Edmonds was Arizona’s all-down back. Edmonds wasn’t as effective at playing the ball, but he scored a touchdown to save the fantasy managers who trusted him. Edmonds would be a must-start next week if Conner misses another game.

Jonathan Ward surpassed There’s Benjamin a week ago on the depth chart and served as Edmonds’ primary backup. He usually came in to give Edmonds a break on a pass, which isn’t big news for Benjamin’s future.

The cardinals without Rondale Moore: The Cardinals were already in pain at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins out for the remainder of the regular season. Moore was also doubtful of getting into the game, but ended up inactive due to an ankle injury.

Arizona changed its offensive strategy instead of looking further down the depth chart. The Cardinals used a lot more two-tight end sets than usual, like Demetrius Harris played more than usual. The wide receivers didn’t run many more routes than usual, and because of the matchup, Zach Ertz had the best receiving game on the team. Next week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys should be better for the Cardinals receivers.

The Colts without Zach Pascal: Pascal landed on the COVID-19 roster just hours before kick-off, forcing the Colts to scramble to replace him. Indianapolis used several wide receivers to replace Pascal. TY Hilton was used more in sets with two receivers, while: Ashton Dulin also played a lot in 12 staff sets. Hilton had one of his best games of the season, with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Keke Coutee was called up by the exhibition squad on Saturday and was the primary replacement for Pascal in three-receiver sets. Dezmon Patmon also played more than usual, scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Indianapolis a two-point lead. This is largely a group to avoid, outside the Michael Pittman, regardless of Pascal’s availability next week.