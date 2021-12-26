‘I have played my worst tennis ever in recent months’





Roger Federer claimed the first Masters 1000 title in Hamburg in May 2002, finally reaching the top 10 the following day. However, the young Swiss was unable to shift that form into the upcoming events, losing in the first round at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and winning just one of seven games for the US Open! In addition to an obvious struggle on the field, Roger lost his dear friend and first-time coach Peter Carter in early August, making things even worse for one of the most promising up and coming stars. Roger found some form and results in New York, beating Xavier Malisse 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two and 13 minutes to advance to the last 16. The Belgian broke Roger three times, but the Swiss responded with five successful return games to control the pace after the opener and secure another much-needed win after a mediocre few months playing among his best. Roger Federer found form at the 2002 US Open after a few bad months. “I haven’t played well lately. That’s why I have to get to the opening rounds and get that winning feeling again. It was a difficult game for me because I didn’t play very well and got a little nervous at the end. I played at a high level against Michael Chang and I felt I was on the right track despite some difficulties. After losing the opening set, I stayed positive and tried to make a strong comeback in the second; that worked well. In the last few games I got my confidence back and this is how I should play. I don’t think I’m far from the level I was at the start of the season; I still think maybe I could do a few things better. I have to play one game after another because I haven’t played enough encounters lately. I didn’t expect much from this tournament. My only focus was to win that first round of singles, play doubles and have fun. That’s been missing lately, and we know the reasons for that. I didn’t do much except practice. Between Long Island and the US Open, I felt like I couldn’t play anymore. Now I’m starting to counteract it as well. I used to tell myself that I had to work hard in training because that would come back in the game. After that I trained well, but was terrible in the game. Then suddenly I had terrible practice sessions and terrible encounters. I played my worst tennis ever. I think maybe it helped that I played so poorly in training, with no expectations in singles. Now suddenly I’m playing well again, and that’s the most important thing,” said Roger Federer.

