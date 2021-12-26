NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills ‘satisfied’ players who report COVID-19 symptoms themselves





It’s been a week since the NFL and NFLPA changed their COVID-19 protocols, including a more targeted testing approach that reduced the testing cadence of fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players. It also raised the question of how players with symptoms would react. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills described himself as “satisfied” with the way players have self-reported their own symptoms, leading to testing and ultimately several players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “I’m happy to see the system working the way we set it up,” Sills said Friday. “We believe in community responsibility for your team and your teammates. I’m personally happy to see people step up and say, ‘Hey, I’m not feeling well’, recognizing that they need to make sure they not endangering anyone else It’s a great lesson and I think it’s a model for how we should be in the outside world, in schools, in business The reality is that those in the NFL who have those symptoms are monitored and tested should be and treated as such so that they don’t expose others. This is our way forward.” In the past two weeks, 370 players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In the past week, the numbers had even eclipsed the previous week. From December 13-18, there were 165 players on the COVID list. From December 20-25 there were 205 — with a high of 46 on December 23. Sills said that although the requirements for testing have changed – no more weekly tests for fully vaccinated players – people are mistaken when they say the league doesn’t test much. “If you look at who’s being tested, of course you have the unvaccinated players, everyone with symptoms, everyone.” [who] is a high-risk vaccinated contact,” Sills said. “And then you have everyone willing to volunteer to take a test, maybe someone has a high-risk person in their household. And then a fifth category, namely random samples. So we are very close to doing as many tests on a regular basis as before the test change.” While the number of players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list is high, the majority of fully vaccinated players who have tested positive have few or no symptoms, according to the league. Before the Omicron variant appeared, only 20% of the players on the list cleared the protocols within 10 days. Now that percentage is over 50%, according to a competition source, making maneuvering on the grid more manageable. In addition, as Sills has said, teams are not seeing any spread within the facility among asymptomatic, fully vaccinated players. In fact, self-reporting symptoms have produced a significant number of positive cases. In Kansas City, for example, four people were randomly tested in the NFL’s testing program, according to a source familiar with the Chiefs’ situation. One was tight end Travis Kelce, who has been vaccinated and had no symptoms. The next day, players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Harrison Butker themselves reported symptoms and were put on the COVID list, according to a source who was aware of the Chiefs’ situation. Hill was cleared on Saturday, Butker is unvaccinated and has to miss 10 days, while Kelce has the chance to purge today. The Los Angeles Rams held a training session Friday, which was the first time in two weeks they’ve had a full workout after extensive COVID issues (the rest were walk or jog-throughs). General manager Les Snead said that at the end of their win over the Seahawks you could see the players who hadn’t practiced because their technique wasn’t good. “I think the positive is,” Snead said, “we got hit by a tidal wave, so now we can handle the flashes. We’re more insensitive.” Asked about keeping his QB out of harm’s way — not to tackle a situation like the Ravens or Saints, who lost both their expected starting QBs to COVID-19 this week — Snead said Matthew Stafford often wears a mask anyway ​” just to defend.”

