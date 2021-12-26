In cricket, statistics are the backbone of many individual stories. But in the case of Ray Illingworth, who died aged 89 after a battle with cancer, the man was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.

That’s not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a few centuries, not to mention a three-decade premier career with over 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.

The player Illingworth had no real elite status, but as a solid lower-middle-class batsman, wildly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.

But such achievements are a window dressing when assessing his wider impact on cricket in England. At his best, he will be remembered as one of the best captains in the country, a determined leader with a thirst for authority and shoulders broad enough to carry it.

It helped to inspire the many tributes to him placed on Christmas Day. It is always incredibly sad to lose someone who has given so much to the English game and the sport of cricket in general, said Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Ray Illingworth was a true giant of English cricket and was one of England’s best captains

Ray was an excellent cricketer and his deep love, passion and knowledge for the game kept him contributing long after his playing days were over.

A statement from Yorkshire, a county he served with distinction, described him as the club’s most successful captain. Our thoughts are with the Rays family and the wider Yorkshire family whom Ray loved so much #OneRose it said.

In Illingworth’s second act as selector, coach and overarching supremo of the national side, the same qualities engulfed both him and those who played and worked for him. But for others, not least those involved with his beloved Farsley Cricket Club, he will be cherished forever as the lifelong clubman who prepared wickets well into his 70s and couldn’t resist stopping by to to paint the fold even after a heart attack slowed him down in 2011.

At home, he was a loving husband to high school sweetheart Shirley, father to Diane and Vicky, and later both grandfather and great-grandfather. Shirley died in March after her own battle with cancer, prompting Illingworth to offer his support for legislative changes around assisted dying. I don’t want to have the last 12 months my wife had, he said last month. She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and was in pain.

Illingworth (hitting the crease) scored 1,836 test runs at an average of 23.24 for England

He was a wildly stingy off spinner and specialist gully fielder never far from the action

I believe in assisted dying. As my wife was, there has been no fun in life for the past 12 months, and I don’t see the point in living like that, to be honest.

Born in one of Yorkshire’s cricket hotbeds, Pudsey, on 8 June 1932, Illingworth was seven when the Second World War broke out. In the school team at age 13, rising through the ranks at Farsley shortly after and picked by Yorkshire Colts shortly after his 17th birthday, his path was clear.

A period of national service with the RAF turned out to be little more than a short detour and his fondest memory of that time came from representing the Combined Services cricket team.

After starting his professional career in a Yorkshire dressing room dominated by great characters, Illingworth became a fixture of the dominant White Rose squad that won seven provincial championships in 10 seasons between 1959 and 1968.

Illingworth was also a man who knew his own worth and so when his request for the security of a three-year contract at Headingley was rejected, he accepted Leicestershire’s offer to become captain in 1969.

Within four weeks, when Colin Cowdrey ruptured an Achilles tendon, he was captain of England. Within another 18 months, he was an Ashes-winning on Australian soil. As England captain, he won 12 and lost just five of his 31 tests.

In 1975 Leicestershire won their first championship title. He also oversaw four one-day trophy wins on Grace Road.

Illingworth harnessed power on and off the field, demanding more concessions than ever from the board and more input into the roster than the job usually entailed. For those who made his part, he called for outright obedience and a clear commitment to his game plan. If that caused a few bumps in the road, especially with the likes of Geoffrey Boycott and John Snow, it was often a productive arrangement for everyone involved.

The era peaked with an Off Ashes success against Bill Lawrys Australia in 1970-71, arguably his career standout achievement. He was a brilliant tactical captain, Boycott wrote when asked to recall the famous 2-0 series win. Ray didn’t follow the ball and didn’t wait for something to happen, he tried to work out the opposition ahead of time and stay two steps ahead of the game.

Illingworth made a remarkable return to the Yorkshire colors at the age of 50. Originally appointed as team manager, he rejoined the players list, finishing with a John Player League winners’ medal.

That would have been a fitting final had he not been tempted to step back into the limelight as England’s new selectors chairman in 1994.

Illingworth became the chairman of the board of selectors for England, while Mike Atherton was captain

Illingworth (left) watching along with John Edrich (right) during a test match in England with the West Indies

He joined what was essentially a sinking ship and hopes were high that his astute reading of the game and simplicity of approach would set things right.

Instead, his tenure was a debacle. Obviously, he clashed with Captain Michael Atherton on every level imaginable, refusing to give the young Lancastrian the same powers he had claimed when he took the part.

The pair were generative and temperamentally incompatible and Illingworth’s eye for a player seemed more than once to provide just blurry vision.

In his three years in office, he acquired enough responsibilities to warrant the supremo moniker, but when results and relationships rocked off a cliff, most notably a ill-tempered and ill-advised public rebuke from pacemaker Devon Malcolm in South Africa, there was no one with whom to speak. he can share the blame.