Grainger donates Georgia State to Camellia Bowl





Montgomery, Ala. Darren Grainger and Georgia State saved their best for the final game of the season and most importantly for a thoroughly dominating third quarter. Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday. The Panthers (8-5) finished with their seventh win in eight games, dominated the only bowl played on Christmas Day and set a season record for wins. Coach Shawn Elliott called it the best performance Georgia State has put in this year. I think we closed Christmas Day with one of the best gifts we could have ever asked for and that’s an impressive, dominant win, said Elliott. It was the first time the program had won back-to-back bowl games. BOX SCORE: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20 His team led 20-13 at halftime, but scored the next 31 points. Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including a fake play midway through the third quarter when he ran 34 yards into the end zone untouched. It was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, and he was named the game’s MVP. Ball State (6-7) was unable to call for many great plays after Drew Plitts 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead. The Cardinals ended with a losing record a year after coach Mike Neu led his alma mater to its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996. This group of young men has changed our program, and I mean it, Neu said. A few years ago we had a hard time, we were down and out. These guys stayed together. Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State along with career highs of eight catches and 109 yards. The Panthers defense also delivered two touchdowns: a 37-yard fumble recovery by defensive end Javon Denis and a 55-yard interception return by Antavious Lane that finished the teams 28-point third quarter. I just wanted to win, Grainger said. It didn’t really matter how it came about. We talked so much about getting the eighth win this week. Plitt completed 27 of 46 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Ball State, with no injured lead receiver Justin Hall. Jackson caught 12 passes for 146 yards. It was Plitt’s last game of his Ball State career, but after that he looked ahead to see how his returning teammates can bounce back. I have a feeling this team is going to surprise a lot of people, Plitt said.

