



In recent years, Charleston’s thriving tennis scene has spawned the likes of WTA Tour veteran Shelby Rogers and reigning NCAA champion Emma Navarro. And judging by the success of Lowcountry high school teams this year, the pipeline isn’t going to run dry any time soon. Four Lowcountry schools won state titles in their respective divisions, and their top players populate the 2021 All-Lowcountry team: Ashley Hall won a fourth straight SC Independent Schools Association state title led by Vivian Miller, a repeat pick for All-Lowcountry Player of the Year. Piper Charney led Lucy Beckham to a second consecutive state championship in Class AAAA of the SC High School League. Ella DeFord led Oceanside Collegiate to its first state championship title in the AAA class and also claimed the AAA singles tournament championship. And at Philip Simmons, Ansley Cohen led the Iron Horses to the state title in the AA class and finished third in singles. Rounding out the All-Lowcountry first team is Wando’s Reese Frank, player of the year in her region after the Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the class’s AAAAA playoffs; and Mackenzie Penton, the runner-up in the Class AAA singles championship. Ashley Hall’s Miller had another stellar year in both high school and junior tennis, winning the prestigious USTA Girls 18 Championship on clay at LTP Mount Pleasant with Maddy Zampardo. Miller has signed a contract with Brown University in the Ivy League, where she will begin her college career in the fall. There she looks forward to the team spirit and camaraderie she enjoyed at Ashley Hall. “It’s always been fun for me to be on a team because we don’t get that much in junior tennis,” said Miller, who recently made it to the semifinals of the USTA Girls 18 Indoor National Championships in singles. “It’s just the nature of the sport. And so the high school season is just a really fun part of the year, and I really loved our team this year. “It’s just a kind of team experience that you sometimes miss from junior tennis.” She will compete in some more junior events before moving to Brown in Providence, RI. is going “I love the team there and the coach, and I’m 100 percent sure I made the right choice,” she said. “The school is obviously a really great school, and I think there are a lot of interesting people and opportunities. “And then on the tennis side, I really want to help the Brown women’s tennis program grow, and I’m looking forward to the close-knit community of a team again.” Other players have also had recent successes in junior tennis. Lucy Beckham’s Piper Charney recently teamed up with Anya Murthy to win the girls’ 16 doubles at the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament in Plantation, Florida. All Lowcountry girls tennis first team Vivian Miller, Ashley Hall Led Ashley Hall to 4th straight SCISA state title, signed with Brown Piper Charney, Lucy Beckham Led Bengals to Class AAAA state title Ella DeFord, Oceanside Led Oceanside to AAA State Title, Won Singles Title Ansley Cohen, Philip Simmons Paced Philip Simmons to Class AA State Title, Third in Singles Reese Frank, Wando Regional Player of the Year, helped Wando to Class AAAA Semifinals Mackenzie Penton, Bishop of England Made final of Class AAA singles state tournament Honorable Mention Ashley Ridge:Megan Schmedeke, Abby Oberman, Elena Stopar; Summer City:Audrey Jacks, Ade Kriese; West Ashley:Emma Crow, Claire Britton; Fort Dorchester:Madison Cleveland; Wando:Reese Frank, Megan Sinclair, Laurel Maynor; Berkeley:Rachel Giannelli, Hannah Giannelli; Reed Bay:Greta Oswald, Eliana Broersma; Goose Creek:Mackenzie Godfrey, Malea Bongbona; Stratford:Sarah Suter, Amanda Mills. Ocean side:Gracen Harris, Kate Johnson, Grace Berchtold, Jordan Brown; Lucy Beckham:Perrin Rogers, Ava Dawson, Lila Klein; Philip Simons:Amelia Whirrett, Izzie Johnson, Mollypaige Steinfort, Jolie Mello. Ashley Halol: Alice Otis, Emorie Stockton, Lily Sloan, Mattie Laney, Jane Goldstein; Porter Gaud:Somers Kirk, Eliza Dieck, Madelyn Barth, Georgia Yarborough; Preparation of pine wood: Jess Osborne; Bishop England:Sege severity; Palmetto Christian:Emily Shaw, Morgan Room; James Island:There’s Grace Brown; Academic magnet:Francis Drake, Mary Cymbalyuk, Chloe Trowman; Bunch:Kalesia green. Coaches: Charlotte Hartsock, Ashley Hall; Lizi Kotz, Lucy Beckham; Shawn Harris, Oceanside; Richard Shulz, Philip Simmons. Squads based on state tournaments and teams from all regions. All-Low Country Timetable December 23: Cross Country December 24: Volleyball December 25: Football December 26: Tennis for girls December 27: Golf for girls December 28: Swimming

